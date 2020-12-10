Selena Gomez's Ideal Boyfriend Revealed--Is Jimmy Butler Perfect for Her?

Selena Gomez knows exactly what she wants from her potential partner.

Gomez has not been in a long-term relationship in the past few years. However, there are rumors that she is currently dating NBA star Jimmy Butler, hinting that she might finally find a new beau soon.

Despite those buzzes, a source revealed what exactly Gomez wants in a man and the singer's current stand on having a relationship.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the insider revealed that the singer wants to focus on making herself happy and what feels good to her. The source also unrolled Gomez'a ideal qualities of her future man.

"The qualities that stand out to her in terms of a potential boyfriend are confident, supportive, smart, funny, trustworthy, and reliable," the source detailed.

Selena Not in a Rush

The rumors sound like they are already rushing the "Lose You To Love Me" singer to be in a relationship. However, the songstress herself is not feeling anxious to be in a serious relationship as of the moment.

Per the same source, Gomez enjoys hanging out with the NBA player. At the same time, she still keeps her options open since she is comfortable both in dating and being single.

The new revelation came weeks after the public allegedly spotted the 28-year-old "Feel Me" hitmaker with Butler in New York City.

An unnamed source informed E! News that the Miami Heat star invited her for dinner and, fortunately, they had a great time.

Although Gomez is open to wherever their casual dates would go, the insider also noted that Gomez does not want to settle down yet.

Gomez Still Not Over Justin Bieber?

Amid all these rumors, some fans cannot help but think that Justin Bieber is the possible reason why Gomez is still not ready to have a new relationship.

To recall, Selena dropped her third studio album "Rare" earlier this year and presented the songs she wrote for her ex-boyfriend.

"I felt I didn't get a respectful closure, and I had accepted that, but I know I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said," she told NPR about her song "Lose You To Love Me."

Meanwhile, Bieber debuted his new rose tattoo on his neck in September 2020. The eagle-eyed "Jelena" shippers quickly saw what appeared to be Selena's initial on the petals.

The long-stemmed rose truly looks like it has an "S" in it.

A fan account even shared a close-up picture of it on Instagram and wrote: "HE ROSE HAS AN S IN IT!!!!!!! THERES A FREAKING S FOR SELENA!!!! I can't stop screaming."

For what it's worth, Bieber recently slammed slammed a Gomez fan for encouraging others to criticize his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

Instead of mentioning Gomez's name, the "Yummy" singer asked people to stop attacking the person he loves the most.

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when I see people this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

READ MORE: Rule Breaker! Taylor Swift Reveals Shocking Secret About 'Folklore'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles