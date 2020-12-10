Rule Breaker! Taylor Swift Reveals Shocking Secret About 'Folklore'

Each A-list singer has their own signature style, but it is different now for Taylor Swift.

Since the beginning of her career, Swift is known for bombarding her songs with different melodies but using only one note. Despite that, she keeps her lyrics toned down at all times.

But maybe she was struck by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic that she decided to get out of the box and finally make a shocking move in her new album.

On July 24, she released her surprise eighth album titled "Folklore." However, a deeper detail about one of its tracks shocked everyone even more.

In her interview for Entertainment Weekly's Entertainers of the Year issue, the 30-year-old "Blank Space" hitmaker talked about dropping an F-bomb for the first time.

According to Swift, she threw out every rule in her book to produce the album amid the coronavirus pandemic, which allowed her to drop the NSFW remark in one of her songs, "Mad Woman."

"Every rule book was thrown out. I always had these rules in my head and one of them was, 'You haven't done this before, so you can't ever do this.' 'Well, you've never had an explicit sticker, so you can't ever have an explicit sticker,'" Swift explained.

She added that while making "Folklore," she did not actually follow the guidelines she established for herself.

Instead, she only allowed herself to let out more emotions by doing something she always wanted to do.

Although it was new to all her fans, the "Shake It Off" singer said her supporters understood why she had to do it. At the same time, she said that she is pleased people backed her and her choice not to follow any rules while creating the album.

"I think my fans could feel that I opened the gate and ran out of the pasture for the first time, which I'm glad they picked up on because they are very intuitive," Swift added.

"Folklore" Secret

Elsewhere in the same interview, Swift explained why a divorce topic played a "weird" role in the album.

According to the singer, she has been triggered by almost every story, movie and narrative about divorce.

Since Swift never experienced it directly, she revealed that thinking about it as her inspiration felt truly weird.

"There's no reason it should cause me so much pain, but all of a sudden it felt like something I had been through," the singer confessed.

Although she never truly went through such a heartbreaking event, it is worth noting that she is known for creating songs about her ex-boyfriends.

The list includes her songs "Last Kiss," "Back to December," "Dear John," "We Are Never Getting Back Together," "Teardrops On My Guitar," and "I Knew You Were Trouble," among others.

For what it's worth, though, her current beau Joe Alwyn helped her get out of her comfort zone. In fact, she recently said her movie date nights with her boyfriend inspired her to work on her latest album..

Taylor Swift's "Folklore" is now the biggest selling album of 2020. Recently, it scored six Grammy nominations, and the list will surely grow in the next few months.

