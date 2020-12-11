Kylie Who? Charlize Theron Trolls Kylie Jenner’s Big Lips

Charlize Theron just savagely trolled Kylie Jenner's biggest asset on her latest social media post.

The South African-American actress had a hilarious take on the "who wore it better?" challenge, as she poked fun at the "Keeping Up With The Kardashian" star's pouty lips.

In her recent Instagram post, the "Mad Max" star shared a photo asking her 6.4 million followers the question "Who's who?"

The 45-year-old award-winning actress posted a side-by-side photo of the reality star wearing subtle makeup while flaunting her luscious red lips.

On the other hand, Theron chose the same pose but jokingly smudged the bright red lipstick all over her lips.

Kylie Jenner Reacts To Charlize Theron's Big Lips Post

Over the comments section, fans had a pretty funny reaction towards the blonde beauty's IG post.

"Beautiful version of McDonald's," one wrote, while a second user commented, "I prefer the one with blonde hair, definitely."

Moreover, an individual expressed the same thoughts and wrote, "Not comparable You are better all the time."

Meanwhile, the "Madea's Family Reunion" actress Lynn Whitfield seemed to be speechless with Theron's post and only responded with four laughing emojis.

Surprisingly, the beauty mogul took it as a fun joke and commented with a series of laughing and lip emojis.

Over the years, Kylie Jenner has been a target of accusations that she has gone under the knife to alter her face, most especially her lips.

She initially insisted that she did not do anything to her lips except overlining it with a lip liner.

Kylie Jenner Gets Honest About Having Her Lips Altered

However, in 2017, she admitted that she got lip injections to enhance her features. In an episode of her family's reality show, she mentioned that her lips are her biggest insecurity.

"I was 15, and I was insecure about my lips," she confessed to Teen Vogue, adding: "I have really small lips."

Moreover, she explained the reason why she has decided to have it altered.

"And it was like one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.' But I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that I don't know, it just really affected me. I just didn't feel desirable or pretty. "

The "KUWTK" star then recalled how she would overline her lips to "create the illusion" of having a bigger pout.

"And then finally, I was like this lip liner isn't doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done," she added.

Kylie Jenner "Got Rid" of Her Lip Fillers

During the same year, she revealed that she has stopped using lip injections.

In her previous IG post, fans commented on how the reality star looked like the "old Kylie."

The beauty mogul then simply commented, "I got rid of all my filler."

Now, the 23-year-old Jenner has turned her insecurity into a million-dollar empire after she created her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2015.

It was then followed by skincare called Kylie Skin, which was launch in May 2019.

