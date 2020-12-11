Yay or Nay? First Look at Tyler Hoechlin's Newest Superman in The CW

The CW officially revealed Tyler Hoechlin's Superman and his shiny new suit for the upcoming "Superman & Lois" series.

In the show's official Twitter account, the 33-year-old actor was seen donning an updated costume featuring textured near-mesh but staying true to the superhero's costume.

Carrying on the symbol. #SupermanAndLois premieres Tuesday, February 23! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/ZPdz90PLB0 — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) December 9, 2020

Aside from this, it also featured Superman's red cape, which is connected at the base of his suit's nape part. In comparison , Henry Cavill's costume was fastened right above the emblem.

"Carrying on the symbol. #SupermanAndLois premieres Tuesday, February 23! Stream next day free only on The CW," the post read alongside a photo of Hoechlin wearing his Kryptonian outfit.

Fans React

Although Hoechlin's suit is far different from Cavill's "Man of Steel," fans can't help but express their excitement on the comment section.

"Excited for it! I hope they show off his powers more and not make him look so weak," one wrote.

A second user complimented The CW's take on the latest "Superman" series: "It's super similar to his rebirth costume. I'm here for it. I have to say; I like it better than the man of steel suit."

Unfortunately, not all were thrilled with the superhero's shiny suit after one fan mentioned that it looks less realistic: "This looks like a fan made attempt to make the man of steel costume more "comic book."

On the other hand, an individual insisted that "The Witcher" star is a better Superman than the 33-year-old actor.

"NO ONE CAN COME NEAR TO HIM Henry Cavill is BEST. @wbpictures Bring Him Back," the fan tweeted alongside a photo of the British actor in his "Man of Steel" costume.

The same goes with another fan, who called out the show for it's "awful casting."

"The worst Superman ever! Awful casting from the first day!"

Meanwhile, Hoechlin reacted to his modern version of the "Superman" suit and explained the representation behind it.

"I find that the new suit is representative of the show," he mentioned in a statement, as obtained by ScreenRant, adding: "It represents everything that Superman stands for and has stood for, for almost a century now."

In addition, Variety cited that the show's costume designer--Laura Jean Shannon together with her team and Creative Character Engineering--focused more on the character's "muscle structure."

"Superman & Lois" Cast

Aside from the "Teen Wolf" star who will portray Clark Kent, Elizabeth Tulloch will also return as Lois Lane.

The cast will also include Alexander Garfin and Jordan Elsass, who will play the roles of Jonathan and Jordan Kent, as well as Dylan Walsh (General Lane), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang-Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), and Wolé Parks (The Stranger).

"Superman & Lois" is created and written by Todd Helbing and will be executive produced by DC TV universe creator Greg Berlanti, Geoff Johns and Sarah Schechter.

The new show will make its debut on February 23.

