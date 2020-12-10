Royal Baby! Grandma Queen Elizabeth II Gets Awesome Pregnancy News

Queen Elizabeth II is ending 2020 with a happy heart.

The Queen's franddaughter, Zara Tindall, recently announced that she pregnant with her third child with Mike Tindall.

The news came after the former England international rugby player revealed on his podcast "The Good, the Bad and the Rugby" that another royal baby is on the way.

"It's been a good week for me, had a little scan last week -- third Tindall on its way," Mike said while joking about the baby's possible name. "We're not sure what to do Covi or Covina -- I don't know where to go with names."

When it comes to gender, the 42-year-old former rugby star wishes to have a boy this time.

"I'd like a boy this time. I've got two girls; I would like a boy," he added. "I'll love it whatever whether a boy or a girl -- but please be a boy."

Moreover, the World Cup winner mentioned that his wife is thrilled to have another addition to the fam: "Z is very good, always careful because of things that have happened in the past, and really looking forward to it."

To recall, the Queen's granddaughter suffered two miscarriages before becoming pregnant to her youngest daughter Lena.

"I think you need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw. But, as with everything, time's a great healer," she told Sunday Times at the time.

In addition, the father of two is confident that her daughters, most especially her youngest, would be thrilled with the exciting news. After all, he mentioned that Lena wants someone "younger to play with and dress up."

Queen "Delighted" for Another Royal Baby

With the news about another royal baby coming, the Queen and Prince Philip are said to be "delighted" to be expecting another great-grandchild.

"Her Majesty the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware and delighted," a spokesperson from Buckingham Palace confirmed, as obtained by Vanity Fair.

Princess Eugenie Pregnant With First Child

Prior to the surprising announcement of the Tindall's, Prince Andrew's youngest daughter, Princess Eugenie, has also been revealed to be pregnant with her first child with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

In November, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that the couple is expecting their first born next year.

"Her Royal Highness, Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the statement read.

For what it's worth, Eugenie's child will be the 11th in line to the throne, next to her mom.

In addition, the Princess of York's baby would be the ninth great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, while Zara and Mike Tindall's third child will be the monarch's 10th great-grandchild.

Princess Eugenie also spoke about her pregnancy amid the health crisis.

In her interview with Cameron Saul, ambassador for #TOGETHERBAND on his Instagram Live, the royal mentioned that the "lockdown" has been "okay" for her, adding that her health and the baby's safety has been the number one priority.

