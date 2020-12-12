Ant-Man and The Wasp 3: Paul Rudd's Film Gets New Title, Villain

Could there be any better Christmas gift for fans out there? "Ant-Man and the Wasp 3" already got an official new title and more.

For all the details on this highly-awaited movie, read on.

New Title

While it has been fun to say "Ant-Man and The Wasp 3" for a while, it's quite a mouthful and not to mention, quite generic.

According to the official Marvel Entertainment announcement on its social media, the third Ant-Man flick will be called "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," or Quantumania for short.

Peyton Reed is back to direct the third Ant-Man film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer all return. Kathryn Newton joins the cast as Cassie Lang, and Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. pic.twitter.com/QheLEhwyQ4 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

Cast

On the same announcement, fans now have an idea on who will return in the fil,. Based on the exciting tweet, Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer have all reprised their roles.

There are also new cast members, which adds a whole layer of excitement to the movie. Kathryn Newton will be playing Cassie Lang, while Jonathan Majors will be Kang the Conqueror.

Cassie is Scott Lang's daughter and was originally played by Emma Fuhrmann. Everything's well and good with having a new face for the role, but fans of Fuhrmann will certainly feel a tinge of sadness by this news.

The actress briefly played Cassie when Scott freed himself from the Quantum Realm in "Avengers: Endgame," and it is unclear why she does not get to take on the role.

New Villian

Just by the name "Kang the Conqueror," it's easy to assume that he is the villain. It's also easy to see that he will be a significant enemy added to the MCU and one that can certainly make an impact on the viewers.

Based on what is known from the comic books, Kang is a cosmic villain who can do time travel, as reported by Cinema Blend.

Someone who can manipulate time is always a worthy opponent and a naturally conflicting character that can add layers to a story.

In the comic books, there exists versions of Kang from way in the future and then some of him way back in the past.

It will be worth waiting to see how the director Peyton Reed use him for the latest Ant-Man installment.

Release Date

Unfortunately, even though the most recent update is jam-packed with information, it is missing the most crucial one: the release date. At least fans know that there is significant movements in this project and that it will drop soon enough.

It's not the only MCU project that still do not have a release date but are already being anticipated by many.

Instead, it joins "Blade" and another "Fantastic Four" movie that Jon Watts will be directing, as reported by IGN.

Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Janet Van Dyne, has recently talked about the movie and revealed the Marvel film's tentative production start date in an interview on the podcast "Ladies First with Laura Brown."

She said that she believes production will start in the spring of 2021. But when asked what she thinks her character will be all about on the new installment, she can only give the safest answer of them all, which is, "I don't know."

