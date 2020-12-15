Girl Power! Meghan Markle Invests in Oat-Milk Latte Start-Up

Meghan Markle just went all-in by investing in an oat-milk latte start-up.

On Monday, Markle announced that she invested in Clevr Blends, a company that sells powdered drinks for $28 per 14-serving bag. All four flavors for each pack contains healthy ingredients as the company promises sustainable products.

In her statement (via CNN), Markle said that her investment is in pursuit of supporting a passionate female entrepreneur. The company's CEO Hannah Mendoza launched the company with Roger Coppola in 2019. As of writing, Coppola supports Mendoza as Clevr Blends' Chief Operating Officer.

"I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness," she said while applauding Hannah dedication to building community while expanding her business.

During its early days as a start-up, Clevr Blends started as a pop-up coffee bar. It uses organic and non-GMO ingredients for its products.

"We set out on a mission to create the most delicious, nutrition-rich instant latte on the planet. After 1 year of formulation and meticulous ingredient sourcing later, our SuperLattes were born!" read the company's official website.

Furthermore, their shopping materials are 100 percent post-consumer recycled and 100 percent recyclable, making them more environmental-friendly.

Although Markle officially announced her partnership with Clevr, neither of the two parties has disclosed the exact value of the investment.

In a separate statement from the CEO, Mendoza said that she is excited about working with Markle as days go by.

"Entrepreneurs need funding, but they also need advisors who care deeply about what they are building," Mendoza said, per Town and Country Mag. "I couldn't imagine a more aligned partnership. We're excited for the road ahead."

Currently, oat milk is a trendy investment in the food and beverage industry. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, plant-based dairy alternatives continue to be a necessity.

For instance, Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman also invested $200 million in Oatly, another oat milk company.

Markle Angered Royal Palace?

Amid her current investment, Markle reportedly angered the royal palace after making Winfrey advertise her coffee investment on Instagram.

Per The Mirror's Palace sources, several royals raised their eyebrows upon discovering that the Duchess of Sussex made a partnership with Clevr Blends.

The report also said that Markle is trying to build a portfolio of her investment by sending her pals a package of coffee samples from the company.

Although Winfrey only said that "M" gifted her a basket full of coffee mixes, it is obvious that the neighbor she was referring to was Markle.

"It is hard to see how emojis apparently trading on royal connections is respecting the values of the royal family," the insider said.

The source further explained that when the Sussexes decided to leave their senior royal posts, it should always be a balancing act between the couple and the royal family.

However, Markle seemingly failed to uphold the values of Queen Elizabeth II by trading her royal connections to benefit financially.

