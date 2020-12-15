The ROCK! Dwayne Johnson Shows Intense Transformation for 'Black Adam' Film

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson underwent a massive transformation for his role as the anti-hero "Black Adam."

In his recent Instagram photo, the 48-year-old American-Canadian actor teased his 206 million followers with the "phase 2" of his intense physical workout in preparation for the upcoming DC film.

"Phase 2. Training for BLACK ADAM. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change," he wrote alongside a photo wearing a fitted gray shirt with a logo of the movie.

The former pro wrestler also thanked his personal trainer Dave Rienzi for helping him get in shape and gain "227 pounds" of muscle.

"Shout to my long time strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi for the ever evolving, strategic road map to success for this film and character. Month by month, week by week, day by day. 277 lbs of mean and nasty."

Moreover, The Rock also mentioned that after several delays and setbacks due to the global pandemic, the production of the film will kick off in the spring of 2021.

To recall, "Black Adam" is originally set to film summer of this year, with the release date set on December 22, 2021--just in time for the holidays.

Now that the production will start next year, it is most likely that the much-awaited DC movie will premiere sometime in 2022 or 2023.

"Black Adam" Cast and Updates

As for the cast, the former WWE star previously hinted about the film's villain.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the "Black Adam" film got ex-NFL cheerleader Sarah Shahi. According to Deadline, the "L Word" actress is set to portray "a university professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq."

Johnson, on the other hand, teased fans with the update on the film as he took to Instagram to welcome his "Black Adam" co-star.

"She's baaad! And so it begins... A pleasure welcoming @sarahshahi to our BLACK ADAM Universe. Our cast is really coming together in a great way. Let's dance!" he captioned his post alongside a screenshot from the outlet's article.

Aside from the two, other celebrities who are set to join the highly anticipated DC film are Aldis Hodge and Noah Centineo.

Per Deadline, Hodge is on board to play Hawkman, while Centineo will be the superhero Atom Smasher.

In addition to The Rock's role, he will also serve as the film's producer together with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions, alongside FlynnPictureCo.'s Beau Flynn.

Scott Sheldon, meanwhile, will be the movie's executive producer.

Following the revelation of the cast, DC recently released the teaser of "Black Adam" that shows the origin of Johnson's character.

Over the comment sections, fans can't help but express their amusement over the official teaser of the movie.

"This is exactly how trailers should be. Short, revealing almost nothing and still get you interested. Nice one DC!" one wrote.

A second fan echoed the same sentiment and even compared it to "Mortal Combat.

"Nicee. It's like a Mortal Kombat ending. Alright, I keep getting a lot of replies saying "More like Injustice!" MK did it first."

