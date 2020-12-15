Bella Thorne Receives Hate For Self-Righteous Claim

Bella Thorne is getting massive backlash once again for one of her recent claims.

The 23-year-old has already stirred up controversy by joining the adult content website, OnlyFans.

Now, Bella Thorne is claiming that she's "the first" to have joined the subscription-only website, and "others" just followed.

In her Instagram Stories, the Disney alum claimed, "Everyone jumping on OnlyFans, but I took the hit for doing it first cool."

In a series of posts, she added, "Legit everyone in my newsfeed following in my footsteps. But when I was getting heat, y'all were scared. This keeps happening to me hahahah."

When the "Babysitters" star joined the platform in August, she broke a record by earning more than a million on her first day in OnlyFans.

Adult workers criticized her on the app, which impacted the pricing on their own contents.

Bella Thorne received a big payday with fan tips at $100 and pay-per-view post charges at $50.

On Twitter, she apologized and explained, "I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew ... behind anything sex-related. I wrote and directed porn against the high brows of my peers and managers because I WANTED to help with the stigma behind sex."

Today, she's being slammed once more for thinking that people started following in her footsteps on OnlyFans.

Bella Thorne then started trending on Twitter as people shared their thoughts about her self-righteous claims.

One person pointed out that she ruined OnlyFans.

"Not Bella Thorne saying people are jumping on the OnlyFans bandwagon because of her... Girl, you single-handedly ruined the website. LOL. What are you on about?"

Another said, "Remember when Bella Thorne went onto OnlyFans, scammed people with PPV content, and in response, the company installed new rules and regulations that damaged the income of all the non-millionaire users?"

"Yooo on that note, Bella Thorne can go F--- herself. You fucking scammed people. That's why everyone was pissed at you. Literally scammed thousands of people for $200 each for content that was posted on your Instagram."

Is Bella Thorne the first celebrity to get on OnlyFans?

According to reports, Blac Chyna set up her OnlyFans page in April 2020.

She first teased her feet in a video that showed her tattooed legs and feet squashing some grapes.

At that time, she was charging $50 a month but offered a three-month package for $127.50.

She promotes mostly pictures and videos of her feet for people who enjoy watching feet videos, and of course, rated R content.

The Highest-Earning OnlyFans Creator

Months later, it is estimated that Blac Chyna earns about $20 million per month. She is the highest-paid creator on OnlyFans.

When it comes to earnings on the website, Bella Thorne comes in second with an average monthly earning of $11.6 million, while Cardi B gets $9 million monthly.

Chyna's ex-boyfriend Tyga ranks number 4 in highest-earnest, followed by adult film star Mia Khalifa and Erica Mena.

