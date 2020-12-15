Sharon Osbourne Gets COVID-19--Health Condition Revealed!

On Monday, Sharon Osbourne became the latest celebrity to test positive of COVID-19.

Through her Twitter account, the 68-year-old talk show host revealed that she is currently recuperating after battling the dreaded disease.

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while 'The Talk' is on scheduled hiatus," she wrote.

She then wished her fans to stay safe and healthy as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

Her fans took their time to send Osbourne well wishes as she recuperates from the infectious virus.

One fan said, "Wishing you a speedy recovery Sharon. So, you can now confirm to all the doubters that Covid is real! It's beyond my brain as to why anyone doubts it."

"Get well wishes sent your way! It's scary and not fun. Anyone can catch this virus. Thank God your home now and recovering. Continue on that path your doctor outlined for u. Your amazing! Hang in there," another one added.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter account of "The Talk" also wished her a speedy recovery.

Her revelation came just days after her co-host, Carrie Ann Inaba, also disclosed that she tested positive for the same disease. Per Inaba, she is suffering from mild symptoms and currently staying at home as part of the CDC guidelines.

The 52-year-old added that although she kept herself in a safe environment and followed protocols, she still caught the virus. Because of this possibility, Inaba left a friendly reminder that everyone should be extra careful, especially this holiday season.

COVID-19 Affecting TV Shows?

Like Osbourne and Inaba, Ellen DeGeneres also tested positive for the virus.

On December 11, the 62-year-old comedian revealed that she got the disease but "is feeling fine" already. After discovering her results, the show's team reportedly notified everyone who has been in close contact with her in the past few weeks.

Currently, DeGeneres is staying at home to follow CDC guidelines and prevent the spread of the virus.

"I'll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen," she went on.

She later posted an update on Instagram, showing that she's feeling a lot better after she cuddled with her pet dog.

DeGeneres, who has been subject to controversies since the beginning of the year, still took her time to thank her fans for the sweet messages. Per the talk show host, her fans are helping her a lot as she waits to fully recover from the virus.

Before the said shows came back to air again, they vowed to follow health protocols to avoid contracting the disease.

Unfortunately, several TV shows began closing down their production again because of the recent events. This has caused fans to question how the hosts contracted the disease despite having strict rules in the shows.

