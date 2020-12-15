Lucky Man! Cardi B Splurges To Give Offset Rare Birthday Gift

Cardi B knows how to spoil his man on his special day as Offset celebrates his 29th birthday.

Just recently, the Migos rapper threw a jam-packed private party in an Atlanta nightclub where guests were seen maskless and not observing social distancing.

The mother-of-one, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar posted a sweet Instagram video as she paid tribute to the rapper.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer shared a clip of her kissing him on his neck alongside a caption.

"VerifiedHappy birthday Hubs. I wish you many more," she wrote, adding, "I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line(somebody gotta be the mean 1) I love u. Let's turn it up tonight!!"

On the other hand, the "Clout" artist, shared a glimpse of his party over his Instagram as he showed off his massive cake decorated with cash and jewels.

At the same time, he also flaunted his neck filled with blings while partying the night away.

Cardi B Gifted Offset A Rare Bronze Lamborghini

However, what's interesting about his maskless birthday bash was the Grammy winner's shocking gift to his husband.

The "WAP" hitmaker surprised Offset with a rare Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster in bronze, which retails around a whopping $601,000.

In an Instagram clip, the mother-of-one was seen covering the birthday boy's eyes as they went towards the stunning Lambo.

The 29-year-old rapper went speechless as he approached his brand new luxury car.

"SVJ MY BODY. Thank you, bae @iamcardib," he captioned his post.

Over his comment section, Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani mentioned how the rapper deserves the surprising gift.

"Well deserved. Enjoy in good health" while fellow rapper Rich the Kid greeted Offset on his special day.

"Happy birthday bro, may God continue blessing you with everything you dreamed of & more I'm proud of you!"

On the other hand, fans had mixed reactions over Cardi B's jaw-dropping present to her husband.

"Cardi bought Offset a Lambo, and he didn't even say thanks," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, the second user even raised the cheating controversy between the on-again-off-again couple.

"Offset cheated and got a Lambo, I cheated and got jumped by her brothers, I need to get rich."

The same goes with an individual who pointed out how the Migos rapper cheated on his wife and was able to get a rare car on his birthday.

"Cardi B got Offset a new Lambo after cheating??? When will my opportunity to be blessed like this come??"

The couple enjoys showering each other lavish gifts on special occasions.

To recall, during Cardi B's birthday the "Rap Saved Me" rapper surprised her with a $330,000 black Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV.

In the video obtained by Instagram account They Know Info, the luxury car features a camel-colored interior with a customized car seat for their 1-year-old daughter Kulture.

This is during the height of their divorce case that the female rapper eventually asked the court to dismiss.

READ MORE: Royal Empire: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Debut Epic Teaser for New Podcast!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles