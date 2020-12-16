Goodbye, Megan Fox: Brian Austin Green Accepts Marriage Is 'Completely Over'

Brian Austin Green is welcoming 2021 with a positive outlook despite his marriage fallout with Megan Fox.

Last month, the brunette beauty filed for divorce from Green, citing "irreconcilable differences." It officially ended their nine-year marriage.

Moreover, she also sought termination of spousal support for the two of them, as stated in her legal documents,

According to E! News, it has been the 34-year-old actress' plan since the start. However, she needed to figure out things first before making everything official.

"They needed to hash out custody and figure everything out. It's been in the works, and this was always her plan," the source shared to the outlet, adding: "As soon as they wrapped it up and the papers were in order, she filed. They will continue with 50/50 and have a plan for holidays."

Following the divorce case, Green is requesting the court to grant him child custody of his three kids, Bodhi, Journey, and Noah, whom he shares with his estranged wife.

In a separate report obtained by E! News, the Los Angeles-born actor filed court documents seeking joint physical and legal custody of their children.

Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox Officially Over

Now that their divorce proceedings are out in the open, the "Desperate Housewives" actor is slowly "moving forward" to a new life and new relationship.

Per Hollywood Life, a source revealed that he "is really moving on now that the divorce has been filed."

Moreover, Green has reportedly accepted the fact that he and his ex-wife have chosen to live their lives separately.

"He's really doing his best to move forward with his life," the unnamed source says, "and he's accepted that the relationship is completely over, as he knows it's for the best."

In terms of dating, the "Don't Blink" star "is trying to date right now and is open to a new relationship." The source also mentioned that Green loves outgoing types of girls. "He loves a cool, surfer girl since he lives in Malibu. He's not on the hunt, but he's open to moving on."

From being married to having a single status, the actor has been linked to Australian model Tina Louise after being spotted on a lunch date in Los Angeles back in July.

However, People reported that the two "were not acting at all like they are together" romantically.

A month later, Brian Austin Green sparked dating rumors with Jane Seymour's stepdaughter, Jennifer Flynn ,in Calabasas.

Unfortunately, the two were only having an afternoon talk over a business deal.

According to Daily Mail, Flynn--who happens to be a cybercrime specialist--is a business partner of the Hollywood actor for their company InteliQore.

As for Megan Fox, she is currently in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker. She started her relationship with MGK shortly after her split with her ex-husband.

The brunette bombshell was first spotted with MGK in Los Angeles back in May. In her previous interview with Nylon, the "Jennifer's Body" star spoke about having a "once in a lifetime" relationship with the "Bloody Valentine" singer.

READ MORE: Style Icons: 4 Best Dressed NBA Stars You Should Watch Out For This 2020-21 Season

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles