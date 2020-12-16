Bush Frontman Gavin Rossdale Shares Insights on Life, Music, and Having No Travel Plans In Sight

English singer-songwriter and actor Gavin Rossdale shared his insights about life in the pandemic in an interview with RADIO.com.

Joining RADIO.com's Ryan Castle for a special live "Check In" session, Rossdale also shared exclusive updates about his band, UK rock outfit Bush, whose plans had to be temporarily put on hold.

"It was a horrific time," the Bush frontman said. "The weirdest thing about it was that, obviously I was very worried about our techs and tour manager and so forth, all the people who work with us that make it all possible."

He then explained that on a personal level, "the world was ending," thinking that "there was corona on the stairs."

"My knee hurt, 'did I get it?' So, there was no time to navel-gaze about my not being able to perform... I really didn't," Rossdale added. He also detailed his efforts to keep his kids safe, including getting his groceries delivered on their stoop and cleaning everything before going inside their house.

As for the precautions against the coronavirus, including avoiding contact and keeping a safe distance, these practices have been a cause for reflection for the musician and actor. "To be honest, I was always slightly confused. I love meeting people, I do these meet & greets... but just shaking so many people's hands. I was always like, it's such a funny thing, isn't it? Rossdale tells Castle in the RADIO.com interview.

About this custom of having people touching each other, Gavin asks: "Why can't we say, 'hey?' Why do we have to touch the whole time?"

To make matters clear, he explained that he's not being weird about it, noting that in his case, he gets to meet about 150 people at a single meet & greet event--"a lot of people, a lot of traffic, a lot of hands," according to Rossdale.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic putting the music and entertainment industry to a halt, Bush still managed to release its eighth album, "The Kingdom," on July 17. Originally slated for a May release, Rossdale also shared about their record label's decision to postpone its launch.

""I don't get involved in that stuff. I don't understand it, I don't choose the songs. I'm just sort of a slave to the rhythm, just trying to make songs," Rossdale said, noting that he only found out that their album release was postponed during an interview.

"The Kingdom" was preceded by two singles: "Bullet Holes" (which appeared in "John Wick 3") and "Flowers on a Grave" (which recently saw an acoustic version from the band).

Despite being very busy touring, performing, and promoting--with more than two decades since Bush debuted with "Sixteen Stone" in 1994--Rossdale realized that this year marked the first time he's had no travel plans.

"It's quite liberating, and I didn't mind that side of it," he told Castle. "I thought, well Jesus Christ, if variety is the spice of life then this is a different shape and I embraced it."

Stream Bush's "The Kingdom" below:

READ MORE: Is Taylor Swift Really Dropping a Trilogy Album?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles