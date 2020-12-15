Is Taylor Swift Really Dropping a Trilogy Album?

Taylor Swift is setting the record straight about her rumored trilogy album.

Following the successful release of her ninth studio album "Evermore," fans speculate that the blonde beauty is set to release another "Folklore" sister album in spring 2021.

Rumors sparked that it would be the last part of her trilogy album, which would be tilted "Woodvale."

It came after Swifties tried to decode the singer-songwriter's hints about her possible upcoming album.

On Twitter, the "Shake It Off" hitmaker's army of fans pointed out the pop icon's easter egg.

"Did you guys see it too?? This is from "hide and seek" #folklore "Woodvale," a fan tweeted alongside a photo from her latest album with a blurry message that says "Woodvale."

Meanwhile, an individual said that she has a theory that Swift will release the album sometime in March: "First, she gave away the name "Woodvale" with Folklore's release. Evermore was dropped 20 weeks after Folklore, and what's in 20 weeks from now? MARCH."

Taylor Swift Explains Mystery Behind "Woodvale"

However, the award-winning artist put the rumors to rest and explained the reason behind the alleged 10th studio album.

In her recent virtual interview with "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the blonde beauty shared the process of coming up with her Grammy-nominated album "Folklore."

"When I was making Folklore, I was too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn't tell anyone the album title until right before it came out," Swift explained.

Swift then shared that "Woodvale" was just a "fake code" for her eight studio album.

"So I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as Folklore. I chose a random name - Woodvale. I wanted to see how it would look on the album cover, so I mocked them up. Then I decided...I don't even want to have the title on the album covers."

The 31-year-old pop star then admitted that she and her team "forgot to take the fake code name off" her album.

Taylor Swift's Songs and Albums

This 2020, Taylor Swift chose to be productive and managed to release two albums under quarantine.

In July, the Pennsylvania-born singer dropped her eight studio album "Folklore" followed by a surprising music video from her lead single "Cardigan."

On her Instagram, she revealed that she created the whole album while in isolation due to the global pandemic.

She also thanked her collaborators Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver and William Bowery--who happened to be Swift's beau, Joe Alwyn.

"I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver(who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point)," she captioned.

Five months later, the "Bad Blood" singer released her second quarantine album "Evermore" followed by the music video of her song "Willow."

