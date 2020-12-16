Viral Video: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Takes Over Dubai's Burj Khalifa!

"Wonder Woman 1984" just conquered the tallest building in the world just a week before its official release.

The next "Wonder Woman" movie just received a high honor after Burj Khalifa uncovered a dazzling light-show display on its facade.

One week before the "Wonder Woman 1984" release date in UAE, the official Twitter account of Burj Khalifa posted a clip of the light show.

The event featured the official trailer of the DC Extended Universe film and one of its audio soundtracks.

The 160-story world wonder offered the tribute a few days before the film hits the country's cinemas.

As of writing, the once-in-a-lifetime honor already reached the international stage, as the video has been reposted by multiple news outlets.

The film's lead star, Gal Gadot, also shared the video of Burj Khalifa showing a glimpse of her upcoming movie.

"This is unreal! #WW84 covering the Burj Khalifa tower in Dubai," Gadot captioned her post.

In just a few hours, the video already gained more than 1 million views. Meanwhile, the actress' fans showered the post with comments and likes.

One fan said, "What is truly amazing is an Israeli actress being promoted in the UAE. Amazing progress towards peace between Israel and her neighbors!"

"You totally deserve this and so much more, the world love you and appreciate you and we are sooo proud of you!!" another Instagram user added. "The premiere was great and I know this movie is going to be the best."

The upcoming "Wonder Woman" movie, directed by Patty Jenkins, will grace UAE's cinemas one week before its debut in the US on Christmas Day.

Aside from its big-screen arrival on December 25, it will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.

"Wonder Woman 1984" Made People Raise Their Eyebrows

While the DCEU film is one of the most-awaited flicks of the year, Jenkin's decision to make her film available on a streaming site gained disapproval from some directors.

For instance, Christopher Nolan called HBO Max as the "worst streaming service"

He told The Hollywood Reporter, "Some of our industry's biggest filmmakers and most important movie stars went to bed the night before thinking they were working for the greatest movie studio and woke up to find out they were working for the worst streaming service."

In a separate interview with ET Online, he claimed that Warner Bros.' move stirred controversy, as the streaming service did not tell anyone about it.

The company's announcement affected the line-up of other WB films, including Nolan's "Dune," "The Suicide Squad," "Tom & Jerry," "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Mortal Kombat," "In The Heights," "Space Jam: A New Legacy," and "Matrix 4."

Meanwhile, "Wonder Woman 1984" director Patty Jenkins agreed with Nolan's sentiments. However, she also carefully told CNN that the current situation of her "Wonder Woman" movie is different.

"It was presented in a very different way, which is that we are at the height of the pandemic right now and people are really suffering and struggling and the choices are to sit on our film and wait or to release it," she went on.

