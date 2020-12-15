'Iron Man' Star Shares Update About Cancer Battle

Jeff Bridges, who played the role of Obadiah Stane in "Iron Man," shared an important update about his health after revealing his cancer battle.

On Twitter, the actor updated his fans and followers with a "life lately" post. According to Bridges, he shaved his head and got a puppy two months after being diagnosed with Lymphoma.

Per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disease is a type of cancer that extensively attacks a person's lymph system. This includes the organs that provide, protect, and carry white blood cells.

Despite the prognosis, Bridges held his head high and shaved off his hair instead.

The Oscar-winning star looked so positive as he sat outside in a reclining chair with Monty, his dog, over his lap.

Bridges, who recently celebrated his 71st birthday, also updated his official website to let his fans know what he has been up to.

In addition, he mentioned in a note that his pal John Goodwin is trying hard to survive the coronavirus pandemic.

"MUSIC - we need it, man, & all our musicians are having a hell of a time makin' a living these days w/ the COVID deal - No venues, can't play anywhere," Bridges wrote.

In the same post, he promoted "No Kid Hungry," an organization that aims to decrease and eliminate child hunger in the country by providing healthy food to children.

Jeff Bridges' Cancer Battle

His new update came two months after he revealed to Twitter that he has been diagnosed with Lymphoma.

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," he wrote at the time.

He then thanked his fans and family for the love and support they are giving him amid trying times.

And as he tries to overpower the disease, Bridges continuously receives heartwarming messages that keep him going.

One fan said, "All the best to you dude, power and strength your way straight from Spain saludos amigo!"

"I am so happy to know you are feeling good Dude! Keep up the good fight! You are so loved and adored. Sending positive, relaxing, healing vibes to you! Congrats on your pup!" another one wrote.

"You look good, Mr. Bridges! Still good looking at 71...God Bless! Keep it up. After all, you are "The Dude", man!" one Twitter user added.

Such amount of support is already expected, especially since he has been part of people's lives through his films.

Before the pandemic and his health issue restrict him from filming more masterpieces, Bridges already starred in over 70 films throughout his six decades of career.

Being a 71-year-old cancer patient did not totally close the doors for him, though, as he is still included in the drama series "The Old Man." At the same time, he is the executive producer of the series.

