Maria Sharapova Engaged: 3 Things To Know About Her Fiancé Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova is getting married. The Russian tennis great herself sharing the exciting news with fans on social media and now all eyes are on Alexander Gilkes, her fiance. Who is he and what made him "the one" for Sharapova?

The five-time grand slam winner announcing she is getting married certainly got a lot of fans excited. After it has triggered an avalanche of congratulatory messages on social media, many are now in the lookout to find out who exactly this guy is.

We narrowed down the facts about Gilkes into three important ones.

Maria Sharapova engaged to a British art dealer!

This means that the world he is used to and what Maria is immersed with are quite different. The two would not have crossed paths had fate not intervened. If you are the romantic type, then this bit of information would certainly make you feel happy.

He's not just an ordinary art dealer though. He's quite the innovator.

Alexander, 41, actually resides in New York City, where his art businesses are based. He is the co-founder of a online art auction house Paddle8 in 2011, and was at the helm of the company as its president until 2018.

He then founded Squared Circles in 2020, which is described as "a venture studio, residing at the intersection of operations, branding, capital and talent," according to their site.

Maria Sharapova Boyfriend Got Royals for Friends

He grew up with royals.

If news of Maria Sharapova engaged feels surreal, think of how you'll feel if you find out who Gilkes is.

Alexander is chummy with two of the two most popular princes today - Prince William and Prince Harry. He went to school with them at the posh boarding school Eton. The school is only attended by the elites, so one cannot underestimate Alexander's background.

Even having long graduated from this school, Alexander maintained his close bond with them through the years.

His younger brother, Charlie Gilkes, also dated Kate Middleton's younger sister, Pippa Middleton.

And then, if the world cannot be even more smaller, he was also previously married to Meghan Markle's BFF, Misha Nonoo. Meghan Markle is the wife of Prince Harry, in case this is still a new fact.

Alexander and renowned fashion designer Misha Nonoo got hitched in 2014 in a very elaborate wedding in Venice.

Lana Del Rey event performed on the said wedding. Sadly (but not for Maria!), the relationship did not work out. the two split in 2016. The divorce is finalized in 2017.

Alexander is close friends with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, too. Both princesses were in attenance of his elaborate wedding with Misha.

On the other hand, Alexander attended Eugenie's 2018 wedding as well. He even sent out a sweet message in his Instagram to the couple.

"The start of the post wedding waddle home with a head full of elated memories and a belly full of bubbles from the happiest day of celebrations for Eugenie and Jack," he wrote.

Maria Sharapova Instagram: He Obviously Loves her VERY much

Of course, if there is one important information about Maria Sharapova's man should know is that he is head over heels in love with Maria.

The feeling is quite mutual, thank goodness. Maria Sharapova engaged? Why not right.

The couple only confirmed their romance in October 2018, when they were spotted taking a trip to the Cotswolds. But they were quick to bombard their fans with sweet PDA photos. They were spotted attending tons of events together as well. In a short span of time, there can never be a doubt in anyone's mind that they belong with one another.

The two simultaneously announced their engagement on December 17 with dual Instagram posts.

"I said yes from the first day we met. This was our little secret, wasn't it @gilkesa," Maria wrote, adding sweet videos and photos that capture tehir love for each other.

"Thank you for making me a very very happy boy. I look forward to a lifetime of loving you, and learning from you @mariasharapova," Alexander wrote on his post. The post is made all the more sweeter with a diamond ring emoji. He also shared more gorgeous photos of his fiancée.

