WWE Raw's ratings hit an unprecedented low last week, a sign that this 2020 is certainly out of whack. However, WWE TLC is hoping to help the wrestling organization bounce back.

On Sunday, the show had a chance to turn things around with WWE TLC pay-per-view, featuring the exciting two Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches.

WWE TLC Drama: Lana Reacts To Being Punished

On the side though, some drama has been brewing. Lana has reacted to the speculation that she is being punished by WWE with the most unexpected response.

Lana recently talked with the The New York Post prior to this week's RAW and went into some detail on how she felt about her storyline with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

According to Lana, she is actually "grateful" for the opportunities she has been given as of late by WWE, regardless if people believe she is being punished and not treated fairly by the company.

Despite everyone's concerns, Lana shared that she is actually more appreciative for what she is being currently dealt with, especially with all the potential opportunities with this storyline.

"For me, to be having a storyline where I'm competing in the ring fighting, that is something I am very, very grateful for," she said.

Not that she is unaware of how unfair she was being treated occassionally.

"There have been a lot of ups and downs in this story that have been hard pills to swallow, but I've been here for seven years and I have survived this business, all the steamrolls, and all the different crazy curve balls they have thrown here [WWE]," she added.

Miro AEW: Reason Lana Is Allegedly Being Punished?

Why would people think she is being punished in the first place? Why would her own real-life husband Miro believes so?

Because of the comments made by Miro when he debuted on AEW back in September.

Miro had referred to WWE and disrespectfully said the company can take their "brass ring" and "shove it up their ass."

After that sass-field comment, people saw Lana the following week being put by Shayna Baszler and Nia through the announcer's table. She would then be put through a table for eight weeks straight after that. It's, at the very least, exhausting.

Miro has already said that he is concerned that his wife is being retaliated upon by the company for his words, but he also shared how "very proud" he is of Lana for forging on with her job.

Lana's WWE Career

Athough Lana is very positive about the whole thing, it cannot be denied that this story has cast a lot of negativity on her. But she should not worry, nor her fans. Her WWE career is likely to last because as she said, she is "determined."

Her record is actually spotless in terms of performance before her being pulled out of WWE TLC for an injury that caused an "ambulance" treatment.

At Survivor Series in November, Lana was the "sole survivor" and won the women's traditional match for team RAW.

This past Monday on RAW, Lana achieved a massive victory over Nia Jax in their one-on-one match.

Immediately after her big win on Monday, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were given the opportunities to attack Lana once more.

This resulted in a storyline injury angle.

WWE had to remove Lana from the women's tag team championship match because of her injury, tweeting that Asuka would "need to find a new partner" to fight Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at TLC this Sunday.

It was then reported that Lana would be removed from television for several weeks, but she already said that it not stop her.

"I've outlasted so many people here," she said. "You're not going to kick me out. And I don't know, maybe it's just determination. I think a lot of things--I really haven't been best at anything in my life. It's always been determination not to quit, to keep going to find a way no matter what," she added.

