Lana Del Rey's new album dominated the internet after the singer released its first teaser.

A few days before Christmas, Del Rey announced to her fans the release date of her upcoming album's title track "Chemtrails Over the Country Club." According to the singer, the single will arrive on January 11, with pre-order of the album also starting on the same day.

"Chemtrails over the Country Club video January 11," she captioned her Twitter post.

Meanwhile, she posted the same trailer on her Instagram page and immediately gained 3 million views after two hours.

Before the release of the title track, Del Rey already released "Let Me Love You Like a Woman" in October. It serves as the first single from the "Chemtrails Over The Country Club" album.

Lana Del Rey's new album is a follow-up to her sixth studio album "Norman F-cking Rockwell!"

Like many others before it, the album also suffered from multiple delays because of various reasons. One of the most recent glitches it faced was the production delays on the vinyl version.

During her recent signing event for her poetry book "Violet Bent Backwards Over The Grass," Del Rey first revealed the impact of the postponement.

"Because of the vinyl process being 11 weeks, it could be, like, January 7th," she revealed.

Fans Excited for Lana Del Rey's New Album

Lana Del Rey's songs are definitely some of the most-awaited sounds in Hollywood. So when she announced the arrival of "Chemtrails Over the Country Club" with her teaser, her fans lost expressed their excitement online.

One fan said, "Chemtrail is not just an album, its a lifestyle, a means to happiness, my love and my hope. The vaccine the world needs. The album that will heal us all. ALL HAIL THE QUEEN OF ALT."

"BABE I DONT THINK UOU REALISE WHAT U JUST DID YOU ARE LITERALLY DE THRONING EVERYTINE JSNSNDBDBX X," another one exclaimed.

The upcoming album also comes after she marked her first U.S. television appearance in nine years.

Earlier this December, Lana appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where she performed "Let Me Love You Like a Woman."

She also kept herself busy after releasing the said track. In fact, she recently released several song covers, including one of the Gershwin standard "Summertime."

The funds she will get from the cover will be donated to the Los Angeles and New York Philharmonic orchestras to aid them during the coronavirus pandemic.

