Sorry Ellen DeGeneres: Is Kelly Clarkson The New Talkshow Queen?

Sorry, Ellen DeGeneres - it seems like Kelly Clarkson has dethroned her.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons, and according to reports, the show successfully ended 2020 on a new season-high.

Kelly's show is only on its second year airing, but it has already gained about 1.1 in the national Nielsen rating for the live-plus-same-day shows and tied with "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" third place in the talk shows during the session ending 13th of December.

In a report by TVNewsCheck, the veteran host's show ended its season earlier this month when Ellen DeGeneres contracted the coronavirus. Her show's rating declined 8% to a 1.1. Nielsen.

The outlet's report comes after a week after it has been revealed that Kelly Clarkson's show was renewed until 2023.

According to a statement released by the executive vice president of NBCU Syndication Studios, Tracie Wilson said, "One ray of sunshine in this wildly unpredictable year is that we get to continue to deliver to stations and fans a show that brings people together."

She thanked the "Since U Been Gone" hitmaker for a job well done during this pandemic, adding, "This wouldn't be possible without the heart and humor of the talented and dedicated Kelly Clarkson and our production team, led by the incomparable Alex Duda, both of whom are masters of storytelling."

Kelly's show, which debuted just last year, is dubbed to be one of the highest-rated talk shows in the previous seven years. It's first season averaged 1.6 million watchers.

The show is airing in the US on more than 200 stations, and the new seasons are reportedly already purchased in 75 other states.

How Kelly Clarkson Beat Ellen DeGeneres

After Ellen DeGeneres' scandal early this year, nobody buys her "be nice" attitude anymore.

Unlike Ellen, Kelly Clarkson focuses on meaning and depth during her interviews and not just rumors and pranks.

In 2020 when the world struggles and wants some sort of light, many tune in to Kelly's show because it feels more genuine.

Even the president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, Valari Staab, praised the show, describing it as "one of the most optimistic success stories in the first-run syndication."

"Kelly is a beloved performer and host with deep roots at NBC, and we are delighted to have her continue to be a very important and treasured part of our stations' programming."

It also didn't help the "Finding Story" star when news of her being mean and toxic surfaced.

Many people already want her out of the spotlight and instead want someone fresh, genuine, and relatable.

