The Hip-hop world mourns over the passing of one of its greatest artists, Whodini member John Fletcher.

Fletcher, who was more famously known as Ecstasy, has died at the age of 56.

On December 23, Questlove's official Instagram account revealed the sudden passing of the "Whodini" rap group member.

"One Love to Ecstasy of the Legendary #Whodini. This man was legendary and a pivotal member of one of the most legendary groups in hip hop. This is sad man," the musician wrote in the tribute alongside a black-and-white photo of him with Fletcher.

As of writing, the cause of his death remains unknown. Despite that, the hip-hop community already began sharing their tribute messages for the late rapper.

Apart from Questlove, Fletcher's former colleagues and fans remembered his decade-old contributions to the industry.

One fan said, "I couldn't wait for you guys to blow the roof off of my birthday party. But, COVID shut us down. Condolences to your family. Sleep easy Fletch aka "Ecstasy."

"Damn, 2020 has taken yet another legend, R.I.P. #Ecstasy from #Whodini. Love and condolences to his family, friends, fellow artists, and fans. Damn." Grammy winner Siedah Garrett penned.

Rapper Q-Tip paid homage and remembered Fletcher as one of the most underappreciated voices in the industry.

Despite his crashing career, the late rapper shared a wonderful time with his fans through his timeless music.

John Fletcher's Music Career

Born on June 7, 1964, Ecstasy created Whodini with Jalil Hutchins in 1982. DJ Grandmaster Dee later joined the dynamic duo in 1986.

Soon after they began recording music, the three-piece conquered the hip-hop scene with their hit singles.

Among their masterpieces include "Freaks Come Out at Night," "Friends," and "The Haunted House of Rock."

Meanwhile, the group's music has been sampled by several musicians over the past few years.

For instance, Whodini's "Friends" influenced Will Smith's "Potnas" and Tupac Shakur's "Troublesome '96." Beck also sampled "Five Minutes of Funk" in his "Gold Chains" track in 1996.

Before John Fletcher's death, the group bagged the Hip Hop Icon Award during the 3rd Annual Black Music Honors. They also witnessed a heartwarming tribute performance from Doug E. Fresh, Yo-Yo, and Monie Love at that time.

Although he was in a group with Hutchins, Fletcher still stood out and became one of the rap world's first sex symbols.

