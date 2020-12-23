Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their first American Christmas starting off with their adorable family Christmas card.

The news came after "Mayhew", the former "Suits" star's animal welfare organization patronage in the U.K. released an illustration featuring the Sussexes.

Taken at their $14.7 million Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, the sweet photo was captured by the Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria Ragland, according to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson.

"The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess's mother. The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays," the representative mentioned as obtained by People magazine.

Moreover, the illustration showed the lovely couple in front of what appears to be a small playhouse, alongside their 19-month-old son Archie Harrison, who dons a vibrant red hair just like his dad.

In addition, Meghan Markle Christmas card also features other members of their family--their four legged babies namely Pula and Guy.

"We're thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas," the caption reads with a link redirecting to the organization's page featuring the former royal's special Christmas message.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

Prince Harry's Christmas in the U.S.

This will be the baby Archie and the Prince Harry's first Christmas in America, following their decision to step down from their roles in the Firm.

Earlier this month, Entertainment Tonight cited that the family of three will be spending the holidays in the United States instead with the royal family.

Interestingly, they will be joined by Meghan Markle's mother as they celebrate their low-key Yuletide season.

Furthermore, the source also shared that the family has laid out their plans for the holiday.

"Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favorite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in."

The Royal Family's Christmas

As for the royal family, due to the restrictions of COVID-19, they are breaking their 30-year tradition and will be spending their Christmas apart.

All the members usually reunite at the Queen's private estate in Sandringham on Christmas Eve.

This was also confirmed by the Buckingham Palace stating that "the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

READ MORE: Leslie West Dead at 75 -- 'Mississippi Queen' Singer's Cause of Death Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles