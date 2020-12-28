Nick McGlashan shocked the world again, not with his big, rare catch, but with his untimely passing.

On Monday, the Davidson County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that one of the "Deadliest Catch" stars has died.

Meanwhile, TMZ first reported McGlashan's shocking death, noting that he died on Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee.

The real cause of death remains unknown as officials refuse to comment further. However, they disclosed that the case is still under investigation.

A spokesperson from Discovery Channel delivered the news to THR, sending sympathy following Nick McGlashan's death.

"Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions," the statement reads. "He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."

Nick's "Deadliest Catch" stint began in 2013. He then appeared multiple times in the franchise's offshoots, including "Deadliest Catch: The Bait" and "Deadliest Catch: Greenhorn."

According to the show's website, the late star grew up near Dutch Harbor of Akutan, Alaska.

Fans Mourn Nick McGlashan's Death

After appearing on screen for seven years, it is not surprising that the internet offered a number of heartwarming messages for Nick and his family.

One Twitter user, who seemed to be close to him, wrote, "You were there for me in my absolute darkest hour. You talked to me when I thought I was going to die.. you supported me when I couldn't talk to anyone else."

"I couldn't believe it when I read Landon's post this morning, still struggling to think it's nothing but a sick joke, but deep down know it genuinely is true... we're going to miss your wit and humour @NickMcglashan," another one wrote.

Unfortunate Events Before Nick McGlashan's Death

As an adventurer, Nick faced several near-death experiences while filming the series.

In 2019, Nick suffered from a serious fall after slipping on the icy Alaskan deck. During that initial episode for the winter crab season, Captain Wild Bill Wichrowski headed to the Summer Bay.

"Only 12 hours before the season starts, an ankle injury could put an end to the Summer Bay's departure plans," narrator Mike Rowe said in the clip that recapped the moment of the fall.

The X-ray showed that his ankle was badly sprained. Fortunately, it was not broken enough to stop him from filming.

Meanwhile, Nick got kicked off the boat during Season 13 and admitted himself to rehab following a history of alcohol and drug addiction.

