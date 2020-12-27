Larsa Pippen set the record straight and revealed the truth about the cheating allegations between her and Malik Beasley.

For weeks, the internet slammed Pippen for being a homewrecker. This time, she defended herself and said that Beasley is already separated from his wife, Montana Yao, before they got together.

On her Twitter account, the 46-year-old TV personality posted the "fact" after she and Bronny James got involved in a lewd rumor.

"Malik and his ex were separated before I ever met him that's a fact," Larsa wrote. She also called out those people who have been speaking ill about her new relationship.

However, Yao hit back and accused her of lying again.

Larsa Pippen Twitter Post a Lie?

On her Twitter account, Beasley's ex-wife warned her that they would have issues if she continues to speak of her name and relationship.

"Receipts don't lie. Let's not go there. I think you've embarrassed yourself enough already," she went on.

Larsa Pippen first drew criticisms after the public spotted her walking and holding hands with the Minnesota Timberwolves star during a mall outing in Miami.

The public flirting caused Yao to file for divorce. News reports mentioned that Yao was not aware of the date until the photos emerged.

"Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos," a source previously told E! Online.

The source also said that Yao is not the problem in the relationship. Unlike her estranged husband, she reportedly just wanted to focus on taking care of her son while quarantining together with her parents.

Before Beasley, Pippen already stirred criticisms for claiming that she dated Tristan Thompson before Khloe Kardashian did.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars were "unbothered" about Pippen. Instead, they felt embarrassed after the model made the false claim.

"The family thinks Larsa spoke out about this now because she is craving attention," a source told Us Weekly. "And the only attention she got as of late was from being Kim's best friend and from being on the show."

Internet Users Not Happy With Larsa Pippen's Relationships

After seemingly dating one NBA player after another, Pippen caused an outburst online.

One Twitter user said, "Damn you need to find your own man instead of being with everyone else's."

"I mean, You're still married if you aren't divorced. So you were both with someone else during the course of your marriages," another one added. "No one is judging. But, don't clear the air when y'all both still wrong."

