The big screens will be graced with another massive flick soon, as the "Resident Evil" movie reboot finally wrapped its filming.

On Monday, Sony Pictures confirmed the latest update on the film, showing a picture of a clapperboard on the set.

"That's a wrap in Raccoon City. diREcted by Johannes Roberts," the motion pictures company wrote.

Apart from the film's logo and the director's name, the photo also showed the name of the director of photography, Maxime Alexandre.

This excited "Resident Evil" fans, especially since they have been waiting for something that could give justice to the video game series.

One fan said, "Release the teaser and the promo picss!!!!!!! We want Hannah John Kamen as Jill <3."

"Praying it's better than the Resident Evil movies we have rn, I'm assuming it will be," another one added.

Despite the alarming updates about the new strain of COVID-19, the "Resident Evil" movie release date is still slated on September 9, 2021.

"Resident Evil" Movie Details

Sony Pictures has also hinted about the movie's plot, although no concrete details were given.

For instance, the company pledged to show the plot of the original Capcom video game franchise.

It means that the fans would see several characters from the Raccoon City's S.T.A.R.S. unit going to Spencer Mansion.

Other than those iconic stars, Leon Kennedy, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine and Claire Redfield will reportedly appear in the movie.

The confirmed Hollywood stars who will play the "Resident Evil" characters are Avan Jogia, Kata Scodelario, Robbie Amell and Neal McDonough.

Still, one should expect that this "Resident Evil" movie reboot might be too different compared to the first six films in the franchise.

"Resident Evil" Movies Conquer Hollywood

Aside from the movie reboot, the award-winning video game series also received a Netflix series version.

In September 2020, the streaming giant released the official teaser for "Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness."

In the clip, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield appeared in one frame. Since the franchise initially introduced the two in separate locations, it is unknown how they would come together.

However, the series will surely show sci-fi elements, as seen in the teaser.

"Based on the Capcom video game franchise, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is a horror series with a sci-fi twist," the official description revealed.

