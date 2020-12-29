Cardi B Attacks Peppa Pig For Causing Trouble With Daughter Kulture

While most moms are happy with the British animated character Peppa Pig, Cardi B is not.

The 28-year-old mom criticized her daughter's beloved show saying it is causing a problem with her two-year-old.

Peppa Pig follows a family of British pigs and their daily mishaps and adventures.

The "WAP" hitmaker cheekily explained that the show is causing Kulture to jump in puddles with her UGG boots whenever she can, and Cardi B isn't happy that she's ruining the fancy footwear.

She aired out her grievances on Twitter, saying, "My baby been watching Peppa pig," along with a pig emoji.

"And now, every time she sees a wet puddle she wants to stomp on top of it. That s**t gets me so tight! F***in up her uggs......"

She added an angry face emoji, expressing swear words, saying, "Deum you Peppa pig ..." And even threatened, "COUNT YOUR F----N DAYS!"

Once the "Bodak Yellow" singer expressed her frustration, her fans didn't take long in chiming in with lighthearted comments.

One mother wrote, "I thought I was the only parent struggling! My daughter swears I'm wrong for saying tomato. 'nO mOmMy, iTs tA-MAHT-toe,'" as she referred to the character's British accent.

Another person chimed, "Wait until Kulture starts speaking with another accent," along with laughing emojis.

One person tweeted a screenshot of Peppa Pig's supposed height, which was listed at seven-foot-one, adding, "Peppa big as hell. You may wanna re-think that."

Cardi B shares her daughter with rapper Offset. They celebrated Christmas in true Cardi B form - with lavish presents.

The rapper showed off a pair of custom-made diamond hoop earrings and shared her daughter's videos in a sparkly dress as she opened presents.

Besides her family's festivities, Cardi B was also in a holiday treat after revealing her court case against ex-manager Klenord "Shaft" Raphael is finally over.

Shaft claimed he discovered the rapper and his team of writers who wrote her breakout song, "Bodak Yellow," and even implied that he was responsible for Cardi B's success.

Shaft sued her for $10 million, but the rapper countersued him for $15 million months later.

The war continued until just recently when it was announced that both settled.

Cardi B took to her Twitter to express, "Feels good to be free."

A statement released on behalf of the two parties to People magazine said, "Cardi and the KSR Group have agreeably parted ways, and their dispute has been resolved."

READ MORE: Jessie J Heartbreak: Singer Shares Painful Christmas Ordeal

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles