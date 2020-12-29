Nicki Minaj Fans Come After Ex Meek Mill - 'You're Obsessed!'

Meek Mill learned how protective his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj's fans can be. The new mom has protective fans that do not want to see her being disrespected, in any way or fashion.

Nicki Minaj Ex Tastes Wrath of Her Fans

In a late night appearance on the app Clubhouse, Meek Mill out of the blue, referred to his ex, Nicki Minaj, and even her baby - and fans thought that is simply uncool.

Meek Mill showed up in the Clubhouse app to chat with fans during the early hours of Dec. 29. WHat was supposed to be a pleasant exchange turned sour and hostile because Mill made the grave mistake of riling up his ex's fans.

The rapper was seemingly referencing a post from The Shade Room that pitted him against Nicki's present husband, Kenneth Petty. He tried to make jokes about him, but they were not funny. Instead, fans believed these were offensive.

"They had me up there - me vs. Nicki's boyfriend," Meek explained. "Nicki just had a f***ing baby. I just had a f***ing baby. Who's responsible for this bulls***?"

Whatever exactly he meant, fans of Nicki Minaj no longer care. They just thought he no longer has the right to speak of Minaj, especially in a not-so-good manner.

As soon as Nicki's name came out of his mouth, the backlash started to come in, as reported by Hollywood Life.

"I don't even want you to talk about that," someone in the chat wrote.

Minaj's fans jumped to her defense on Twitter, calling Meek "obsessed" with the new mom.

"Can Meek Mill please leave Nicki the f*** alone?" one person wrote. Another wrote, "So I wake up to see Meek Mill discussing Nicki Minaj AGAIN? When will the obsession end?"

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill before Kenneth Perry

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill saw each other for a tolta of two years from 2015 until 2017. However, at the end of 2018, Minaj already moved on with her hometown sweetheart, Kenneth Petty.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty started to date, and this turned into marriage.

The tied the knot less than a year later in Oct. 2019, and welcomed a son in Sept. 2020. It was quite a whirlwind, in a way.

It appears that Meek Mill was unbothered. Meek had a baby with Milan Harris in May 2020. This was already his third child and Harris' first baby.

Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj in Really Bad Terms

Despite looking like they have respectively moved on, the two did not end things in a sweet note. Their behaviors when they saw each other once were quite telling.

In Jan. 2020, right before the world got into the thick of COVID-19, Meek ran into Nicki and Kenneth at a boutique in West Hollywood. This meeting did not end well.

A video surfaced of a screaming match erupting between the two sides.

Days later, Nicki and Meek went at each other on their social media as well. Nicki caught Meek 'liking' a photo that made fun of Kenneth, and she did not hold back. She accused her ex of having "Twitter fingers," cementing the idea that Minaj loves Petty more than Mill.

