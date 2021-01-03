Brian Austin Green is so moving on from Megan Fox. And while Fox has reportedly moved on from him way early on anyway, Green might be doing something that is deliberately triggering on his ex. That is, going on a date with his new GF on the very place her marriaged Fox.

Who does that?

Brian Austin Green shared a message about 'finding a connection to love and togetherness' in his New Year's Day caption. This is not a peculiar message, since countless others said essentially the same when they posed their first pic on the first day of the year, as reported by Hollywood Life.

What made his post unique and quite sizzling was that he was posing shirtless in a Hawaiian hot tub. Green, 47 displayed his chiseled torso in all its glory on Instagram on Friday, Jan. 1.

What made the photo quite scandalous however is not all those muscles and skin, but the location where the photo was snapped. Even though Brian didn't tag a location, a closer look could reveal that he's at the Four Seasons Resort in Hualalai, Hawaii, which is the same five-star luxury spot Brian married ex Megan Fox, 34, way back in 2010.

He's not there alone. It's no secret that he is on a vacation with new girlfriend, "Dancing With The Stars" pro Sharna Burgess, 35.

One of the Hollywood shockers of 2020 is the divorce of Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox. Nobody knew that they were having marriage troubles in the first place.

After nearly a decade of marriage, fans were shocked that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are already dating. Divorce was officially filed on November 25 even though six months earlier, Green confirmed on his podcast that they already separated way back in November 2019.

"I will always love her, and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special," he said during an episode of his "...With Brian Austin Green" podcast. "It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect ... there's that pit in my stomach ... I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds ... she's been my best friend for 15 years and I don't want to lose that."

TMZ said Fox wants joint custody of their children.

