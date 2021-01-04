Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Monarch Grieves Death of Beloved Royal Relative

Queen Elizabeth is not having a good start on the year 2021. Just two days and she is now grieving the death a close relative.

Queen Elizabeth Grieving Death of Beloved Lady Mary

The Queen's maternal cousin, Lady Mary Colman, passed away on January 2. She was 88.

According to reports, Lady Mary, who has been a well-loved guest at the royal household for several decades already, died at her Norfolk home. According to Express UK, the Queen is seriously heartbroken over the news of Colman's passing.

Lady Mary Colman's passing not only hurts Queen Elizabeth but many others. According to Colman's family, she was "loved by all who met her."

Lady Mary and Queen Elizabeth are related through the Queen Mother.

Lady Mary was the daughter of Captain Michael Bowes-Lyon and Elizabeth Margaret Cator. On the other hand, Captain Bowes-Lyon was one of the four brothers of the Queen Mother who joined and fought with the Army.

In April 1917, he was reported missing in action. Speculations were rife as to whether he escaped or gotten tired of the war. However, the family discovered around three weeks later, the truth of him being captured after being injured in battle.

Queen Elizabeth 2021

Before this tragedy, the Queen had just wished everyone a blessed New Year on her latest speech, especially saying that one day, family and friends can see each other once more.

In a post shared by the royal family's official Instagram account, the Queen had reflected on the unbelievable year of 2020, and looked ahead to 2021, as reported by Harper's Bazaar.

Her personal message read, "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again." The inspiring words were signed off, "Her Majesty The Queen," before the post continued, "Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year."

Queen Abdication: 2021 Year Rife with Stepping Down Rumors

Meanwhile, Queen abdication rumors would not cease. According to Express UK, there are already speculations of the Queen giving the younger royals more control over the palace so she can be eased of her own duties. One of the speculations came from the royal astrologer Debbie Frank.

In her article for Hello! magazine, she wrote, "Turning 95 in April is a huge milestone birthday and the Queen's Spring stars are when joyful Jupiter makes a celebratory fly-past of her own Jupiter and Mars." She then said, "Saturn also opposes her Moon, signifying a great marker point in her reign and a completion which could mean she will pass over some of the responsibilities to the younger royals.

