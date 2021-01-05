A few days after it was reported that Zoe Kravitz filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman, rumors started to swirl that the 32-year-old actress may be dating a Hollywood hunk.

Many people believed that Zoe Kravitz dumped her husband for 40-year-old Channing Tatum.

However, an insider confirmed E! News that Zoe and Channing are not an item but did not cite either celebrity's representative.

The confirmation seemed to have been a massive relief to several fans since the pair's potential relationship received negative reactions on social media.

The "Big Little Lies" actress appears to be enjoying the single life following her split from her husband of 18 months, while the "Magic Mike" actor also finished his romantic rendezvous with singer Jessie J after divorcing his wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan, in 2018.

Channing Tatum's relationship with the UK singer has been on and off since they started dating in 2019, but as of writing, it appears that he and Jessie J are not together.

Shortly after news broke that Zoe Kravitz's filed for divorce, she started to air her social media grievances by posting a cryptic post.

It led many fans to believe that a big bombshell happened, which prompted Zoe's split from Karl Glusman.

Zoe, who is the daughter of rock legend Lenny Kravitz, posted a meme of a drag queen throwing a bag of black plastic bag in a dumpster.

The bag reads, "People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good," and also captioned the entire post "MOOD."

It is still unknown what the reason for her divorce was.

Zoe Kravitz dated Karl Glusman for three years before they tied the knot at her dad's Paris home in June 2019.

About a year ago, the "Batman" actress revealed what the best thing about being married to her husband was.

She spilled, "Karl has his own career and needs to focus on that, but we've been together for a few years now, and we know where we are"

"If anything, the best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe."

About seven months ago, Karl also marked their first anniversary in a lengthy post, saying, "Not the year we expected... but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything."

