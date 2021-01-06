Scott Disick New GF Lacking; Amelia Hamlin Not Mom Material?

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend Amelia Hamlin do a lot of things together except for one thing.

They do not hang out with Scott's kids.

The new couple spent their time together in Cabo, Mexico, to ring in the New Year together, but an insider told E! News that the model doesn't have a relationship with Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

"She doesn't spend time with the kids at all, and Scott only sees her on his days off from his kids."

Despite vacationing together, it has been reported that neither of the two is serious about their relationship.

"Scott and Amelia are talking and hanging out, but neither is looking for anything serious. He is enjoying her company."

While Scott Disick's relationship with Amelia Hamlin has attracted critics because of their massive age difference, all of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars are said to be supportive of their budding romance.

An insider told Us Weekly, "The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia's relationship. They like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott."

They further said that the two are "in a perfect place" and that they both share "love and respect for each other."

The pair was also recently spotted house-hunting together, but the outlet's insider believes that they aren't moving in but just "absolutely blending their two lives."

Scott Disick, 37, was first linked to Amelia Hamlin in October 2020 when they attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween-themed birthday party.

His relationship with another younger girl comes after his split from his longtime girlfriend, 22-year-old Sofia Ritchie.

The former couple separated in May 2020 and briefly reconciled before finally splitting in August 2020.

Since then, Scott has been spotted with models Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin, while Sofia has moved on with Matthew Morton.

Since then, they have been seen on dates around Montecito, California, and during Thanksgiving, Amelia revealed that Scott is someone she is "thankful for."

Amelia's Parents

Amelia's mom and dad, Lisa Rinna, a reality show star, and Harry Hamlin, have recently clapped back at haters about their judgment comments about their daughter's relationship with the Talentless creator.

In Lisa's Instagram Stories, she wrote, "People can embrace themselves; however, they feel fit for them at that moment in time."

She added, "People grow. People learn to love themselves more and more."

