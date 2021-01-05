Tanya Roberts Officially Declared Dead A Day After Confusing Pronouncement

"James Bond" star Tanya Roberts has been declared dead at the age of 65 years old, a day after her agent and her partner pronounced she was prematurely dead.

On Monday night, the former Bond girl has reportedly met her demise at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Hospital, as reported by TMZ.

Tanya had been suffering from an unknown illness that caused liver and kidney failure.

This came after her partner Lance O'Brien mistakenly told the actress' representative she passed away on Sunday.

When explaining the blunder, Lance revealed he visited his partner on Sunday night and thought she just "faded away" and left the hospital without talking to any medical staff.

He later called Tanya Roberts' representative, Mike Pingle, and revealed to him that the former "That 70s Show" star "died in my arms."

Mike informed the media that the actress died, later flooding celebrity social media accounts with tributes and articles published about the model written worldwide.

Lance O'Brien also explained to The Sun that when he turned around, "she's completely passed out."

"I thought that was that; she wasn't going to recover," he said.

"So when I came down the elevator, I was distraught, I was lost, I was completely discombobulated. There was nobody there to guide me."

Lance also explained how sudden his partner's illness had become since Tanya Roberts was incredibly fit and would even go hiking up to four miles daily.

But in an emotional TV interview, Lance broke down in tears after receiving a phone call from Cedars Sinai while speaking about Tanya Roberts' death on camera.

He asked, "Now, you're telling me she's alive?"

In the interview, he told the interview, "The hospital is telling me she is alive. They are calling me from the ICU team."

It's unclear if Lance O'Brien and Tanya Roberts tied the knot, but reports said they lived together in her house in Hollywood Hills.

Tanya Roberts, who spent the day before her collapse walking the dogs, complained that she was feeling unwell on Christmas Eve. She later collapsed as she walked herself to the bathroom.

The model-actress was then rushed to the hospital and was tested for the coronavirus, but it turned out she was negative.

Later on, Tanya Roberts was placed on a ventilator as her health and condition deteriorated rapidly.

When asked about the mix-up, a representative for Cedars Sinai said, "Due to patient confidentiality, we cannot confirm or deny that anyone is a patient at Cedars Sinai."

