"Zayn Malik New Music 2021" is no longer just a dream and certainly no longer just a battle cry by thirsty fans. The singer truly dropped some concrete news about a new album and a new song entitled, "Vibez."

Fans were naturally thrilled by the news, with some stating he is the one who is going to save 2021 for them. So early into the year and some people are no longer feeling it. But Zayn Malik's new album, or new song at least, might be the saving grace.

Zayn Malik New Song "Vibez"

According to Capital FM, Zayn Malik is allegedly going to drop the track "Vibez," on January 8th, Friday. This means fans can get to play the song over and over during the weekend.

Not only that. after the song is dropped, fans will also allegedly be treated to a new album. Some fans thought the double good news quite overwhelming and could not help but share their glee on social media.

One fan said, "Thank you in advance for whatever you're about to bless us with."

Another said "Zayn saving 2021 is so true."

What exactly did Zayn Malik announce?

Zayn took to Twitter to drop the teaser of his upcoming song. In the video, the word 'tomorrow' can be clearly seen as red broadway curtains are slowly opening to reveal what is behind them.

Naturally, this is a mere teaser because before the viewers can have the opportunity to see what the curtains are hiding, the video abruptly cuts.

But a lot can already be surmised from this short clip. For one, the video hints that the new song will be a broadway type of music and that it will drop...tomorrow, as reported by Republic World.

Zayn Malik New Album 2021

How true this prediction is remains to be seen. Earlier on however, the Power Radio UK alreadly claimed that the title of the song is rumoured to be Vibez.

After cuasing this frenzy, Pop Crave is claming too that Zayn Malik's new album will drop by January 15.

"Zayn will release his new album titled 'Nobody Is Listening' on January 15," the outlet said. "It features a total of 11 tracks, including his upcoming single, "Vibez," which will be released on Friday, January 8," it added.

Pop Crave can be right or wrong - it is not yet clear since Zayn himself is yet to confirm these album details.

Zayn will release his new album titled ‘Nobody Is Listening’ on January 15.



It features a total of 11 tracks, including his upcoming single, "Vibez," which will be released on Friday, January 8. pic.twitter.com/kBjnFMlfRz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 7, 2021

