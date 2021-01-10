From single to taken, Michael B. Jordan welcomed the year with a new relationship status as he confirms his romance with Lori Harvey.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are now Instagram Official



The 2020 Sexiest Man Alive made their relationship Instagram official alongside a dreamy photo featuring the new couple.

The "Black Panther" star, who is notoriously private about his personal life, shared a series of sweet snap with the model turned actress as they gazed into each other's eyes.

Jordan also tagged the 24-year-old Tennessee native and photographer Leo Volcy.

Meanwhile, Steve Harvey's daughter, also took to her social media and shared a captivating photo of the two as they made things official between her and the Emmy nominee.

In one photo, the pair stand in front of the giant Christmas tree while the second shot features Jordan attempting to kiss Harvey on the cheeks. She simply captioned her IG post with an emoji of a brown heart.

Friends from the industry congratulated the lovely couple as they made their romance Instagram official.

Over the Michael B. Jordan's Instagram comment section, Gabrielle Union wrote, "Faves," while the famed celebrity trainer, body transformation specialist and TV personality Corey Calliet posted, "I'm here for it!!!!!"

In addition, DJ D-Nice congratulated the Hollywood star alongside a message that reads, "Love this! Congrats!"

As of this moment, the actor's post reached over 1.1 million likes and 18,000 comments.

Over Twitter, fans had mixed reactions over Jordan's new relationship status.

Some shared funny memes pointing out that Lori Harvey is one lucky girl.

"Lori Harvey is now dating Michael b Jordan? Sis how can I unlock this power," one wrote.

On the other hand, an individual also thought that Michael B. Jordan's girlfriend's IG post was a teaser for an upcoming movie.

"I thought this was a new movie coming from Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey at first lol."

Michael B. Jordan And Lori Harvey's Holiday Getaways

Back in November 2020, rumors sparked that the actor is dating 24-year-old beauty after they were spotted jetting off a plane just before Thanksgiving.

At the time, TMZ cited that the "Creed" star and Harvey boarded a Delta flight from Los Angeles sporting gray hooded sweaters and sweatpants while the runway model donned in a muted brown loungewear.

A month later, the pair was photographed in Salt Lake City, as they celebrated the New Year's Eve together, per The Sun.

