Netflix subscribers are set to see more of Kevin Hart in the future.

The comedian is slated to well become the next Adam Sandler for Netflix after he signed a deal to star and produce four features for the streaming giant.

Kevin Hart, Netflix Team Up!

In an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Hart's Netflix partnership also includes entering into a first-look deal with his production banner, HartBeat Productions.

"Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself," the "Jumanji" actor said in a statement, per THR. "I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix."

He also thanked Ted Sarandos and Netflix's head of film Scott Stuber for the opportunity to act and produce films with Netflix.

Meanwhile, he saw the deal as part of his and his production's growth, as he applauded the HartBeat team for doing their best in exceeding their goals: "Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first class entertainment and narratives."

Meanwhile, Stuber expressed his gratitude over the deal. He then described the actor as a hands-on producer, noting that seeing Hart build his HartBeat Productions little by little truly made him exceptional.

Kevin Hart's Netflix Deal After Universal

The comedian's contract with Netflix came after he made a first-look deal with Universal, for whom the production made the "Night School."

Currently, Kevin Hart's movies on Netflix--which are not part of the deal--have already garnered critical responses. Some of his works on the streaming giant include the "Jumanji" series, "Ride Along," and "Def Comedy Jam 25."

Kevin Hart's Net Worth

As an influential actor, Hart's net worth is expected to bloom over time.

Currently, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that his earnings are already around $200 million.

From August 2015 to 2016, he earned $90 million in total from movies, endorsements and other projects.

Meanwhile, from 2017 to 2019, he earned $60 million each year.

Hart added another $40 million to his bank account in the following 12-month period, with his earnings putting him on the list of the highest-paid entertainers in the world.

Among his notable works include "I'm a Grown Little Man," "Seriously Funny," and "The 40-Year-Old Virgin."

Meanwhile, he also gets most of his dollars from his other ventures. In 2017, he launched an underwear line in partnership with Tommy John. The following year, he created his comedy streaming service, "Laugh Out Loud."

READ MORE: 'Keeper of the Lost Cities' Movie: Batman Star Ben Affleck Lands Big Break on Disney Film!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles