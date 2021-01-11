Kim Kardashian Net Worth: Kanye West Divorce Can Lead to Massive Changes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been making headlines in the past few weeks because of divorce speculation.

But even with their pending divorce looming, the 40-year-old's business ventures are not slowing down.

According to GamblingDeals.com (via The Sun), Kim Kardashian is expected to have an increase in her net worth.

In 2020, the SKIMS creator was worth $908 million. But in 2021, Kim Kardashian is expected to have a net worth of about $1.05 billion.

In second place comes the youngest Kar-Jenner sister in the bunch; Kylie Jenner has a net worth of $706 million in 2020 but will also increase with a new net worth of $863 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, there is no news of what Kanye West's new net worth will be for 2021, as he is still worth $1.3 billion.

However, the "Jesus is King" rapper is about to take a fresh start in Europe once his divorce from Kim Kardashian is finalized.

A source divulged to Mirror UK that the 43-year-old dad-of-four wants to move to London to expand his Sunday Service Choir in Europe.

"He thinks the English capital could be a good base."

Imminent Divorce

Page Six previously reported that "divorce is imminent" for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" hiring top celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser. She's the same divorce attorney hired when Kim finalized her divorce to NBA player Kris Humphries.

According to several reports, the former power couple has reportedly spent the Christmas holidays apart, with Kim in Los Angeles with the kids and her family, and the Grammy-winning rapper stayed on his ranch in Wyoming.

An insider told Page Six that the KKW Beauty mogul is "done" with their marriage, while friends close to Kanye West added that he wants nothing to do with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Ugly Divorce Fears

Another insider told The Sun that the divorce is amicable, but things may get ugly as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fight for custody of their four kids, North, 7, Chicago, 2, Saint, 5 and Psalm, 1.

They revealed, "Neither of them wants to seem like the sore loser in this divorce, and they both will fight hard for their kids."

"Kim has made it clear she wants full custody, so if Kanye tries to fight her on that, the custody battle will be brutal."

The insider mentioned that Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, are afraid that they wouldn't be able to control the situation once the divorce unravels publicly.

