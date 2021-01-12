"WandaVision" cast members Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany underwent some form of altercation on set because Olsen made some ill-timed joked about her co-star. She gamely retold the story, to the amusement of her co-star.

Elizabeth, 31, and Paul, 49, play the characters Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch) and Vision on the new Disney+ series, "WandaVision." On Monday's "The One Show," Elizabeth Olsen revealed one particularly gross incident while filming the movie left her co-star Paul Bettany fuming at her because she called him out.

WandaVision Cast: Paul Bettany Has a "Gross" Encounter with Elizabeth Olsen

According to the "Avengers", one WandaVision scene turned quite awkward instead of steamy. The two had to lock lips in a passionate kiss scene, but unfortunately, Paul had runny nose at the time. To make matters worse, his runny nose dripped into her face.

"He was giving me a kiss in this scene pre-COVID and his snot fell onto my face." Olsen shared (via Daily Mail UK). "And it was the first time in our relationship that Paul was genuinely mad at me," she added.

It can be remembered that she gave a lenghtier explanation of why Paul got angry on "Good Morning America."

"Paul and I have been working together for about 6 years and have never had a legitimate argument ... his runny nose on my face while he was painted purple and kissing me Until I told him that it had dripping into my face, "she shared (via Texas News Today).

Paul did not take it nicely and got all defensive, to her surprise.

Bettany tried to stop Olsen from retelling the story, but the actress already let it out. Olsen tried to help Bettany save face however, by stating the actor has three layers of purple paint on his face and therefore, could not feel his own face at the time.

WandaVision and "Full House" Link

Meanwhile, if "Full House" fans are still upset that their favorite twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen did not bother reprising their roles in the "Full House" reboot, "Fuller House," their sister Elizabeth has already done something for them. According to her, "WandaVision" gave the all-time favorite sitcom a wink of some sort.

"WandaVision" sends its heroes Vision and Wanda through the decades, at the same time paying homage to classic sitcoms, "Full House" included.

"We have a wink (to 'Full House'), but it's mostly a 'Family Ties' reference that episode," Olsen revealed to "Access Hollywood" in a recent interview. "That was most of their inspiration for that specific episode, but we do wink a bit. You can't not (wink) - it was a very big show!"

