Simon Cowell Injury: BGT Judge Says Brutal Back Pain is a Blessing

Back in August, Simon Cowell suffered a brutal back accident after driving an electric bike.

But according to Closer magazine, his accident has brought him closer together with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Silverman.

She and Simon Cowell, who shares six-year-old son Eric, are reportedly going stronger after the American socialite took care of the BGT judge day and night.

Now that he's healing more than six months of his accident and emergency surgery, it has been said that Simon Cowell is mostly thanks to his girlfriend's 24/7 care.

A tipster told the outlet, "Lauren's been Simon's rock over the last few months, and it's helped them bond and build an even deeper connection, which they both said has made them feel closer than ever."

They added how the 43-year-old didn't leave his side since his accident, and her "support, love and care" towards the 61-year-old music executive on his most challenging time has "reinforced his love for her and made him realize how lucky he is to have her."

But What About Mel B?

In May, rumors surfaced that Simon Cowell and his "X-Factor" co-star Mel B had a fling.

An insider told Mirror that the dad-of-one is reportedly "livid and mortified" when Lauren Silverman accused him and the former Spice Girl of having an affair while they worked together on the show.

Mel B, who quit the "X-Factor" in 2019, was also said to have been mad and embarrassed by his girlfriend's allegations, denying that there was any romance between her and her boss.

The insider revealed, "Clearly this story is utterly ridiculous and completely pointless - because there was no affair. Simon and Lauren are very happy together as a couple."

"They have been in lockdown together in LA for more than six weeks now."

Suspicious Lauren

But another source reportedly revealed to The Sun that though Lauren Silverman adores Simon Cowell, she is always suspicious of all the female attention he gets.

It's reportedly because "He's so charismatic, women flock to him, and it riles Lauren."

Simon Cowell Update 2021

After Simon Cowell's injury, he is reportedly walking again after doctors feared he might be paralyzed forever because of the accident.

His friend Sinitta previously told The Sun that the music boss is already making the most of his life and have exercising by walking five miles every day.

However, Simon Cowell was forced not to go back to work for BGT finals late last year because doctors urged him to stay in the US to recover properly.

