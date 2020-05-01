CONFIRMED! Gigi Hadid Talks About Her Pregnancy In Heartwarming Interview

Gigi Hadid finally confirmed that she is pregnant. The young model broke her silence in a heartwarming video.

Expectant Mom

Days after the news broke of her rumored pregnancy, the 25-year old model came forward and admitted the truth. Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

On Thursday, April 30, Hadid gave an interview with Jimmy Fallon and revealed to everyone the exciting details about the latest update to her life.

"Obviously, we wished we could have announced it on our own terms but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support," Gigi gushed in the video from "The Tonight Show."

Gigi added that the news of her pregnancy is good, especially at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," said Hadid, who's reportedly expecting a baby girl.

Fallon also expressed his happiness for the good news for both Zayn and Gigi. He particularly congratulated the former "One Direction" member.

"Tell him [that] if you guys need anything, call Uncle Jimmy. I'll make sure you guys are taken care of," Fallon exclaimed, to which Gigi responded: "He'll have the best Uncle Jimmy!"

The expectant mother also shared insight about her pregnancy cravings.

"I eat everything bagel a day and so I was already so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel, but then I found out that Buddy [Valastro], of the 'Cake Boss,' made my cake," Gigi shared.

Later, Hadid added that she was happy with the cake, but she was expecting something else for her 25th birthday instead.

"I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just, like, quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake," the expectant mom furthered.

The heartwarming video of Gigi Hadid's first interview as an soon-to-be mom touched many of her fans. Both Gigi and Zayn received congratulatory messages from their supporters and celebrity friends.

Love Rewind

Gigi recently celebrated her 25th birthday with Zayn and sister Bella Hadid while in quarantine. Posts about her celebration marked just the second time in recent months that she shared details about her relationship with Malik.

The two were rumored to have reconciled late last year. However, it was only in January of this year that they have shared moments of their newfound love on social media.

At that time, a source of E! News exclusively revealed the truth: "Gigi and Zayn got back together right before the holidays in December. Zayn has been reaching out to Gigi for the last month and she is giving him another chance."

The source added that the two have always been in love with each other and that the breaks they had in between were something they both needed.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since they started dating back in 2015.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles