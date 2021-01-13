Remembering Naya Rivera: Ryan Dorsey in Tears While Visiting 'Glee' Star's Grave

Naya Rivera would have been 34, if she did not die in an untimely manner. Her death had a massive impact on her friends and family, including on ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

Remembering Naya Rivera, Ryan Dorsey Cries on Ex's Grave

This is why it is not surprising that Ryan Dorsey would visit the "Glee" star's grave in Los Angeles on her birthday.

He was also spotted in tears on this particularly poignant visit, as reported by Page Six.

Dorsey, 37, was seen at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills, where many more other celebrities such as Bette Davis and Bill Withers are also interred.

The "Station 19" actor was holding a small bouquet of sunflowers. He later on left these at the grave of her ex, and was seen covering his allegedly tear-stained ace as he left the cemetery.

Naya Rivera Death: Son Josey Files 'Wrongful Death Suit'

It can be recalled that Rivera died by drowning last July while on a day trip with her son to Lake Piru in Southern California. Even though she is known to be a capable swimmer, Rivera reportedly got disoriented as she struggled with vertigo while in water. The condition intensified so she was no longer able to help herself up the boat, after making sure her son went back into it.

Dorsey filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of Josey in November against Ventura County's Parks and Recreation Management and United Water Conservation District.

Under this suit, Dorsey claims that if only the boat got adequate floatation devices, then the tragedy could have been avoided. Under California law, there is a liability incurred for not having the proper floatation devices. Dorsey also alleged that the management didn't comply with Coast Guard safety standards.

Apart from Ryan Dorsey remembering Naya Rivera, "Glee" cast members also paid tribute to the star on her birthday in their respective social media accounts.

Heather Morris, who played Naya Rivera's partner on the popular show shared a black and white snap of her and Naya together on Instagram.

The caption could not be even more tearjerking. "Happy Birthday my angel. I can't write a sappy monologue because it's just too hard...but I love you and I can't describe how much I miss you..," the actress wrote.

Ryan Dorsey Ex-Wife Disrespected Even in Death by Trolls

Even in his grief over Naya Rivera's death however, trolls still found it in them to accuse him of fooling around with Naya's sister, Nickayla Rivera. Dorsey did not take these rumors sitting down. Even though he was just married to Rivera from 2014 to 2018, and the two eventually broke up, he highly respected Naya and her family.

"[Josey] asked me if Titi can live with us. 'I want Titi to live with us forever,' because she's now the closest thing that he has to a mom," Dorsey explained, against the trolls' accusations, in an emotional video he posted to Instagram (now deleted).

Nickayla herself seemingly responded to the malicious rumors on Instagram last night, requesting for compassion and asserting that her main priority at the moment is Josey.

"In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family," she wrote. "Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself. I'm not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure."

