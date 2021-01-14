Trevor Noah has started 2021 with some big goals, including his relationship status with Minka Kelly.

After acquiring a multi-million property in Bel-Air, the "Daily Show" host and the 40-year-old actress have reportedly moved in together.

According to People, the couple, who "are still really happy and in love," are now "making plans for a future together."

The source also told the outlet that the pair is in a "very stable relationship," adding: "They've been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in L.A. as a couple.

Trevor Noah's Mansion

Los Angeles Times recently cited that the South African comedian bought a modernist architecture mansion for a whopping $27.5 million.

What's interesting about the Emmy Award-winning host's new property is that it was designed by the renowned starchitect Mark Rios.

Both Noah and the "Titans" actress now live in the contemporary mansion that features a jaw-dropping minimalist design. Inside the mansion are extensive windows for the natural light to peek through.

Dubbed as an "iconic architectural statement," it also consists a massive indoor and outdoor living area, as well as an office, gym and chef's kitchen.

Trevor Noah's Split with Jordan Taylor

Trevor Noah has been vocal about his upbringing and family, but he has always been tight-lipped about his dating status.

In 2019, news broke that he and the singer-songwriter Jordan Taylor broke up after four years of dating.

At the time, the "Set Me Free" singer revealed through her Instagram Stories during a Q&A that she and the comedian had split up over the summer.

In the interview, as obtained by IOL, Taylor was asked if he loved Noah, to which she replied, "Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much, but you guys should know we broke up this past summer, but yeah, I love him."

Trevor Noah's Girlfriend Minka kelly

After his breakup with Taylor, Noah was rumored to be dating Kelly in August of the same year.

The news was confirmed by People, citing that the couple are "very happy" and in a "very serious relationship."

In September 2019, the duo was spotted for the first time while arriving at his New York apartment.

Noah was with the former model, as both were seen getting out of an SUV and walking into his apartment.

In a photo obtained by People, Kelly was photographed alongside several pieces of luggage while the award-winning comedian stood by his side as he held the 40-year-old actress' fur baby.

READ MORE: Sea Shanties Goes Viral: The Real Reason Why It's Trending on TikTok

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles