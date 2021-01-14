Selena Gomez is embracing her roots as she dropped her much-awaited song "De Una Vez."

In her recent Instagram post, the "Ice Cream" hitmaker surprised her fans with a whimsical music video featuring a rhythmic pop Spanish-language track that speaks empowerment and healing.

"De Una Vez disponible ya. Este es el comienzo de algo que durante mucho tiempo había querido explorar. Espero que te guste tanto como a mí. // De Una Vez is out now. This is the beginning of something I've wanted to explore for so long. I hope you love it as much as I do," the former Disney star captioned her post.

Selena Gomez's Second Spanish Single "De Una Vez"

The Instagram clip showed the Rare Beauty owner donning a pink floral midi dress alongside her long brunette hair crowned with flowers.

Another exciting thing about Selena Gomez's Spanish music video is the use of symbolic objects--including a glowing Immaculate heart attached to her chest while inside an old-fashioned house filled with flowers and antique lamps.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the lyrics speak about the "Monte Carlo" star's "strength, growth" and having been able to move forward with no regrets.

"It doesn't hurt like before, the wounds have healed / I'm stronger alone / I have no regrets about the past, time with you cut my wings / I'm cured from you," the lyrics read.

Following the release of the song, the Disney alum posted a tweet that says, "I think it will be worth the wait."

It came after the pop singer reshared a previous post dated January 2011 where she teased her fans about making a Spanish record.

"Can't wait for y'all to hear the Spanish record ;) it's sounding so cool," she wrote at the time.

Selena Gomez and her Spanish Heritage

Although she was born and raised in Texas, the 28-year-old pop star has Italian and Spanish descent.

Her father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, has Mexican blood, while her mother, Mandy Teefey, is of Italian descent.

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about her new track, the actress-singer has been vocal about her Spanish heritage and shared what led her to work in her recent project.

"This has been something I've wanted to do for ten years, working on a Spanish project, because I'm so, so proud of my heritage, and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen," she mentioned.

In addition, Gomez also cited: "there's something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things."

