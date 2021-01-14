Tessa Thompson announced her first major project this 2021, and that is her own production company.

According to Deadline, the "Thor: Ragnarok" star is now a founder of a new production company called "Viva Maude."

Moreover, the 37-year-old Los Angeles native described it as her "passion project," which she worked on for years.

"I'm beyond thrilled to officially launch my production company, Viva Maude, which has been a real passion project and labor of love over the last few years," she told the outlet.

Tessa Thompson's Movies and TV Shows With HBO

Aside from the debut of Viva Maude, the "Avengers" star managed to sign a two-year deal with HBO and HBO Max.

The contract covers the agreement to executive produce two major book adaptations-- Nnedi Okorafor's eponymous book "Who Fears Death" and a short story collection written by Deesha Philyaw titled "The Secret Lives of Church Ladies."

"I'm elated to begin this partnership and to bring entertaining and impactful television projects to my friends and collaborators at HBO and HBO Max. Together we are committed to developing interesting and inclusive stories with inventive creators and to discover new voices and visionaries," she furthered.

In addition, the outlet also revealed that the novel by the Nigerian-American writer has been in the works for years.

However, apart from Thompson, "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin will also be the executive producer. At the same time, "Jessica Jones" and Marvel's "Luke Cage" writer Aïda Mashaka Croal is set to join the duo as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the forthcoming film.

"Who Fears Death"

Okorafor's post-apocalyptic novel follows the story of a woman who has survived the region genocide and eventually gave birth to a daughter, which she named Onyesonwu--which means "Who fears death?" in ancient language.

Onyesonwu is a child of the Okeke woman who was raped by a Nuru man.

As an Ewu, known to be a child of rape, she is expected to live her life in a violent world and is rejected by her community.

Tessa Thompson's Net Worth

As for Tessa Thompson, before launching her production "Viva Maude," she starred in various films, including the 2018 dark comedy movie "Sorry to Bother You" and 2018 the crime thriller "Little Woods."

With her years in the entertainment industry, her net worth has grown to an estimated $4 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com

