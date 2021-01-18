‘Bridgerton’ Cast Furious and Horrified After Intimate Scenes Made it to Obscene Websites

Netflix and the hit series "Bridgerton" are fighting to keep some of its intimate scenes away from obscene websites.

"Bridgerton," which was released on Christmas Day 2020 on the platform, is said to be "working tirelessly to hunt down" the people who illegally uploaded parts of the lead cast' Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor scenes in different adult websites.

According to The Sun, parts of the eight-part period piece that were pirated have already received hundreds of thousands of views.

Phoebe, who plays the socialite Daphne Bridgerton, is reportedly furious and devastated with what's happening.

"It's been particularly distressing for Phoebe [Dynevor] and Regé-Jean [Page], two young actors who signed on for the role of a lifetime and did not consent to be exploited in this way."

A source further told the outlet, "Bridgerton's sex scenes appearing alongside some of the most obscene material the web has to offer sparked horror and anger."

"Raunchy set pieces have contributed to the buzz, but it is a prestige drama based on best-selling novels," the source added.

They said of Netflix, "Anyone thinking about trying this will have the full force of the globe's biggest streaming service against them."

News of pirated scenes of "Bridgerton" uploaded on X-rated websites comes after viewers of the show were left horrified after they watched it with their parents.

The series is packed with intimate and sexy scenes, with one user tweeting, "Unwittingly watched #Bridgerton with my parents. It got too awkward midway through episode 5, so I faked a coughing fit and went to get a glass of water for the rest of the series. Learn from my mistakes, friends."

But it's not just the viewers who had an awkward feeling watching it with other people. Even Phoebe Dynevor thought watching the show with her grandparents would be a good idea.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore, the lead star revealed, "Yes, I did [watch with my grandparents] but only because, and I find it hard to watch myself, but I had to if they were going to watch it."

She further explained, "So I had to stand there with the remote ready at any given point to fast forward for them not to see any of the things I didn't want them to see. We were good, and we got through it. It was PG-13 for my grandparents."

Meanwhile, her co-star Regé-Jean, who plays Phoebe's on-screen lover, Simon, the Duke of Hastings, warned his family via text about their 20-minute intimate scene.

He revealed, "My family is pretty well drilled at this point...I had red flashing light emojis around episode 5."

Regé-Jean added, "I had a cousin who missed the messages, and she just put on a tactical cup of tea and left the room [during those scenes]. For no reason, you aren't perturbed - you make a long of tea. But she came back, and we were still going."

