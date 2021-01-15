Blake Shelton Makes Important Declaration In Preparation Of Wedding to Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are excited to tie the knot after dating for five years.

The country superstar popped the question just last fall.

Now, the 44-year-old ex-husband of Miranda Lambert is reportedly making some big plans ahead of his special day with his fiancée.

Speaking to Luke Bryan in an episode of "Party Barn Radio," Blake revealed that he plans to lose weight so he would be in great shape for his soon-to-be wife.

"I feel like if I say 10 pounds, I have to do it. So, 10. It's out there now, and I can't let people down."

The "Boys' Round Here" explained why he's doing it.

"I've readjusted all the mirrors in the house. So they look like you when you're taking a selfie from up above because you can't even stand and look at myself in the mirror."

He added, "So I've rearranged them, or they're angled down, looking down at me. So I'm looking up, and it's not so bad."

On Thursday, Gwen Stefani admitted that her beau's proposal came at the right time because it was during the time their relationship has grown.

In an appearance on "Today," the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker revealed it was clear from the beginning that Blake Shelton was the one for her.

She told Carson Daly, "He's just such a good guy. He's one of the most generous human beings and down to earth."

Gwen, who was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, gushed about her soon-to-be husband, saying, "It all sounds so generic, but it's just so true. He's so gifted and so unique and talented, and he is just my best friend."

The former "No Doubt" frontwoman also expressed her positive thoughts for her future.

She said, "I feel just so excited that I have someone in my life that now I have a chance at, like, happiness, you know what I mean? For a long time to come. It's just a blessing, the whole thing, and it is a miracle."

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani prepare for the big day, the "Hillbilly Bone" has received backlash for his song "Minimum Wage."

The lyrics said, "Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage," which many netizens believe to be tone-deaf and wrong for releasing it in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic where there have been business closures and unemployment.

However, Blake defended the song in an interview with CMT, saying that "it's literally a love song about how if times are tight."

He also addressed people who don't understand the theme of the song by saying, "If that's offensive to you, then we'll just have to agree to disagree."

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Hypocrite? Fans Slam Singer for Traveling with BF Anwar Hadid

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles