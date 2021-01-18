Although Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have no qualms showing off their budding romance in public, the alleged romance will not be confirmed anytime soon. This is because this is not Harry Styles' style, at all.

According to Hollywood Life, even though Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde dating rumors will continue to swirl, one cannot expect the "Watermelon Sugar" singer himself to come clean about their alleged relationship. He has got nothing to hide, but completely nothing to share too, in a way.

Harry Styles, 26, has been in the limelight for so long, but has never been one to divulge much about his personal relationships in public. He reportedly dated a couple of high profile ladies, such as Kendall Jenner and Camille Rowe, but they were never highly publicized.

His rumored relationship with Olivia Wilde, 36 will be no exception. It will be wrong to expect the singer to openly talk about the relationship when he never was that kind of guy.

"It's highly unlikely that Harry will [verbally] confirm a relationship anytime soon, if at all," a source close to the singer told Hollywood Life. "That's just who Harry is."

The source added that there is no doubt Harry Styles loves every minute that he gets to spend with Olivia Wilde, but this means he would no longer respect her. To talk about their relationship will be a form of disrespect.

"He respects people he dates, and he knows it's not just about him," the source explained. "There are two people involved, and out of respect, he just doesn't discus things that are just between them," the source further clarified.

There were already several sightings of them together, but neither chose to deny the rumors.

Olivia and Harry met in 2020 on the set of "Don't Worry Darling," a movie where she is the director and he's the star.

Their relationship went public at right at the beginning of 2021. They were photographed holding hands at a friend's wedding. Speculations arose because the nuptials were intimate and only a small number of people were invited.

Harry served as the officiant at the nuptials, and it was interesting to note that he chose to bring Olivia as his date.

Days later, Harry was photographed wrapping an arm around Olivia as they go out with a group in an outing in Santa Barbara.

