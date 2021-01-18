Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Relationship: No Labelling Allowed Because of Megan Fox?

Even if things between Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess heat up, the two refuse to label what they have. Could it be because of the lingering presence of Megan Fox on Brian Austin Green's life?

According to Hollywood Life, Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are having a lot of fun together with each other.

They could easily have a confirmed relationship, but as the source revealed, both are not in the rush to put labels in what they have.

"Brian isn't in any place to rush things in terms of a serious commitment with anybody at this point," the source told Hollywood Life.

The source added, "he's definitely interested in seeing where things go with Sharna because he thinks she's smart, funny, outgoing, and of course, absolutely stunning. They aren't labeling where things stand between them, but the possibilities are endless."

Could it be because of ex Megan Fox? After all, he admitted to feeling a bit blindsided with how things ended with them. The two share three kids, Journey, 3, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 7.

After ending his ten-year marriage to Megan Fox in 2020, Brian was immediately linked to several women, including Tina Louise and Courtney Stodden. But Sharna Burgess appears to be the first woman that he showed real interest in.

He was first spotted with Sharna when they were photographed boarding a plane together on Christmas. A few days after that first sighting, photos of the them making out on the beach in Hawaii sufraced.

On Jan. 11, Sharna made the relationship Instagram official by posting a PDA pic to her social media account, which implied more or less that she has a stake on Austin Green.

This does not mean there is already a label on their relationship. They're just happy with each other, that's all.

A source further said that Brian was reluctant to date Sharna at first, but is now "so thankful" that he did. "He's very happy with where things are at between them right out," the insider explained.

The two reportedly had a grand time in Hawaii and Austin Green in particular, felt great to be able to "enjoy a beautiful vacation with great company," the source added.

READ MORE: Dating Olivia Wilde? Harry Styles LIkely To Keep Relationship a Secret Out of 'Respect'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles