Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are reportedly over.

After only dating for a year, things seemed to have changed between Affleck and De Armas that they had no choice but to part ways.

A source confirmed to People that De Armas (now ex) decided to end their relationship a few weeks after moving in with the actor.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," the insider revealed. "She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated."

The source detailed that De Armas did not want to settle down in Los Angeles.

However, the "Batman" star needs to stay since his kids live in that state.

Although the news came abruptly weeks after they moved in together, another source assured that the split was actually mutual. Per the second source, Affleck and De Armas are currently at different points in their lives, causing a massive gap between them.

Despite the breakup, Affleck seems to be continuously working on himself. The filming of his movies--including "The Flash" and "The Last Duel"--occupy most of his schedule.

Apart from being an actor with full-packed appointments, he is reportedly working on becoming a solid father at home.

Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas' Relationship Timeline

In March 2020, the two developed a closer relationship after filming their upcoming thriller flick "Deep Water" in New Orleans.

The now-ex-couple were first seen together on a trip to De Armas' hometown in Cuba. They went to Costa Rica afterward before heading back to Los Angeles.

Ben Affleck's girlfriend at the time made headlines the following weeks after the public spotted them frequently--showing off full-packed PDA.

Finally, in April 2020, the 32-year-old "Knives Out" actress confirmed their relationship on Instagram during her birthday.

Before their split, De Armas had been spending time with his kids, as well. The actor shares his children--Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel--with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

De Armas does not want to live in Los Angeles. Still, she put effort into establishing closer relationships with Ben Affleck's kids.

"Ana seems to love being around his kids. Everyone has been getting along great. Ana is making an effort to get to know his kids," another source revealed to People back in June.

In August, De Armas was seen moving her things into her boyfriend's home in Los Angeles. Just last month, she placed her Venice, California home on the market.

