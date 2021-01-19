Miley Cyrus Makes Shocking Realizations About Dating Months After Cody Simpson Split

Miley Cyrus is done with men.

The former Disney Channel actress has admitted that men's bodies don't excite her as much as women's bodies.

Speaking on SiriusXM, "Girls are way hotter. We know this."

Miley Cyrus, who is openly bisexual, had a brief fling with Kaitlynn Carter after her marriage to Liam Hemsworth has ended.

She added how it all boils down to aesthetics.

"Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d---s make wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I'm not interested."

The 28-year-old singer added, "Other than that, I'm not interested. I like d---s as art pieces and sculptural; I love the shape. I think it looks terrific on a table."

According to the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, it would make more sense for her to date women instead of men.

She explained, "That's what ended up making female relationships make more sense to me."

Miley Cyrus, who dated Cody Simpson for ten months, also believes that two women's dynamics are more clear than those couples in straight relationships.

The "Hannah Montana" star also revealed that being with a woman is more fit for her because she tends to hold a more dominant space.

"The role that I was in made more sense because there's not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever."

However, she doesn't have any issue with a woman who's also dominant or "more successful" than her.

"If I'm going to be with a girl, I'm down to be with a boss b---h who's as successful or more successful than me."

Though Miley Cyrus made that shocking claim about dating women, she also recently revealed that "sharing a life" with former One Direction band member Harry Styles "just makes sense."

Miley Cyrus, whose hit songs include "Midnight Sky," "The Climb" and "Party in the USA," revealed in an interview with Heart Radio in December that she would choose Harry Styles than Justin Bieber.

In several rapid-fire questions, including some men who she would rather kiss, Miley immediately responded, "Harry, that's easy. Justin Bieber, I've known way too long."

Explaining why he chose the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker, Miley went on to say that "he's looking really good," after seeing Harry's controversial Vogue cover.

She also praised the Brit's fashion taste, saying, "We have very similar taste. Think sharing a closet, sharing a life. It just makes sense."

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian New Boyfriend? Kanye West Said to Be 'Better Off' if Wife Moves On

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles