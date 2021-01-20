Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Engaged to be Married this Year?

There's a rumor going around that Hollywood's beloved couple, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, are engaged.

This reportedly comes after one tabloid reported that they plan to walk down the aisle this year after almost two years of dating.

Are They Engaged?

According to several reports, they are not - but millions of their fans believe they already are.

Their sources believe Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello being engaged are on the cards and that marriage is sooner rather than later - with the grapevines claiming the exchange of wedding vows will take place this year.

Unfortunately, neither the "Señorita" singer nor the "Stitches" hitmaker has confirmed that they are engaged.

The Real of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Fans know that the couple is committed to each other after years of friendship but only started to officially date in July 2019.

When asked about marriage, the Canada-born singer-songwriter revealed, "I know we are young, so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel, and you know that you have found your person."

Shawn Mendes continued to tell Entertainment Tonight about his former Fifth Harmony girlfriend's common trait, which helps their relationship.

"I think we are both super sensitive, which creates a lot of sensitivity in our relationship, but we are songwriters, so we are constantly searching for the best topics in life, and I don't know, I am pretty mushy."

The "Nothing Holding Me Back" crooner also revealed that he isn't quite sure how his music how much he loves Camila Cabello, saying, "I don't think I'll be able to write songs that do it justice, that can capture the things and the feelings with her."

But then he reportedly realized, "I think it's like when you see a moon or stars, and you try to take a photo of it with your iPhone, and then you just can't, it just doesn't look good. And you're like, 'It's not supposed to be captured.' Do you know? It's just supposed to be for us."

In Wonder

In Shawn Mendes' Netflix documentary "In Wonder," fans of the couple were able to get enough insight into their relationship.

The singer credited his girlfriend for the songs he has written in his album.

Shawn told Jim Ryan of SiriusXM, "I don't know if she's credited all over the album, but she should be because there was nobody during the time that was giving me more advice and encouragement to just stick to the way I felt about the music that I wanted to make, you know?"

